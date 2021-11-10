Ouch! Tito Mboweni hit by load shedding while cooking his chicken stew
Share this article:
South Africans are growing increasingly frustrated with load shedding interrupting their daily life.
Earlier this week Eskom announced that it would reduce load shedding to Stage 3 from 5 am on Wednesday until Friday 5 am, thereafter Stage 2 load shedding would be implemented until Saturday morning.
This still leaves South Africans infuriated as they cannot go through their day-to-day chores and activities smoothly and have to plan everything around the schedules. And whether we like it or not, load shedding is here to stay, and we South Africans must find a way to make do.
No one wants their lives to be interrupted by load shedding, especially when you need the lights on the most for cooking, cleaning, keeping your phone charged, and navigating your home in the middle of the night.
Talk about having to cook during a load shedding crisis in the country, former minister of finance and Twitter cooking sensation Tito Mboweni found himself in an unfortunate situation this week while cooking one of his favourite dishes, chicken stew, and...off went the electricity.
Addressing the situation on Twitter, he wrote: “Just as I was preparing my chicken stew, boom, power off. Jeso..we shall overcome!!”
Just as I was preparing my chicken stew, boom, power off. 🙈🙈. Jeso.. we shall overcome!! pic.twitter.com/bX5wmZ7yE4— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) November 9, 2021
Instead of empathising with Mboweni, Tweeps felt sorry for the chicken that it would be “drowned in water” when the electricity came back.
One user wrote: “I can imagine the relief of that chicken just as you were about to add 20 litres of water.”
A second user wrote: “Looks almost ready...just spice it and it should be OK with the remaining heat from the stove. Remember...do not pour water now! Just leave it on the stove for a while & enjoy.” While a third commented: “I wish strength to that chicken to come to life and run out of that pot before generators kick in.”