Our latest IOL Food digital magazine is a wonderful guide to festive feasting

What a wild year it has been and even as I write this note, I wonder just how much is still going to change.

I had hoped that the Covid-19 infections would have subsided by now and things would be back to normal. Alas, it’s become even worse.

So much so, that it is affecting our annual festive season celebrations and I will admit that I am heartbroken about this.

It is with this in mind that we curated the recipes of our first IOL Food Festive Season magazine. These are recipes that are designed for a smaller group of people who are likely going to have a very intimate Christmas and New Year’s celebrations. So there are no turkey or duck recipes, but rather more manageable dishes that six or 10 people can enjoy.The recipes and tips we have in this issue will be ones you will go to time and again, especially when you have something to celebrate.

festive food guide

We also offer six hacks to make Christmas entertaining, which includes being realistic. Too often, hosts bite off more than they can chew and spend the evening playing catch-up.