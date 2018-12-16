Park Inn by Radisson Cape Town Newlands' new executive chef, Boldwin Barlow.

Park Inn by Radisson Cape Town Newlands has appointed an up-and-coming young chef, Boldwin Barlow who gives home style cooking a run for its money. Barlow draws his inspiration from traditional home cooking to Cape-style dishes and seafood, which he then fuses with French elements.

Hailing from the West Coast of South Africa, the 27-year-old’s cooking style shows a passion for bold innovation and a penchant for creative fusion which is inspired by both French traditions and the local cuisine of his home region.

Barlow says he places a particular emphasis on detail and enjoys fish for its diversity and versatility.

“There is so much you can do with seafood and it can make for a truly mind-blowing food experience. When it comes to ingredients, it is important to think rather than just throw various elements onto the plate. Food creation at Park Inn by Radisson Cape Town Newlands opens up the door for me to use my traditional home style cooking and create real hearty dishes for our customers,” he says.

Barlow’s interest in becoming a chef piqued at a young age; though his idols include celebrity chefs like Gordon Ramsay and Jamie Oliver, Barlow learnt a great deal from his mother and close family members, who are caterers.

He says in the end, they were the real source of his inspiration.

Before joining the Radisson Hotel Group, Barlow worked in hotel properties, restaurants and venues across Cape Town including the Ambassador Hotel, Lord Charles Hotel, the Mediterranean-style and sushi restaurant Sotano, and Hartenberg Wine Estate.

After joining the Radisson Hotel Group in 2016, Barlow rose rapidly through the ranks from sous-chef to executive chef, gaining experience in the kitchens of both Park Inn by Radisson Cape Town Newlands, where he worked previously, and Radisson Blu Le Vendome Hotel in Sea Point, Cape Town, before being appointed as the new Executive Chef at Park Inn by Radisson Cape Town Newlands.



