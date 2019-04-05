Here’s how to plan and host the perfect Passover seder.

Passover begins in two weeks time, and you might need some ideas to host the perfect seder meal to share the gospel with your seeking friends and neighbours. Passover is one of the Jewish holidays which is observed in a week-long festival with a number of important rituals, including a traditional Passover meal known as a seder and more.

So, if you are one of the people who would like to host a seder in your home, but don’t know where to start, here are a few tips by Chef Sharon Glass.

Make a list

I recommend making a list of what you are serving each night well in advance. Plan your menu so that it is seasonal and fresh. Remember, it is unnecessary to do five courses. For example, soup, fish, chicken, meat, vegetables and dessert. Your guests cannot eat too much food.

Should you have to keep food pre-heated, plan the meal so that it does not get overcooked or dried out. Ensure that it on a low heat.

Plan your shopping

Work out in what order you need to do your shopping. Don’t leave shopping to the last minute. Make a preparation list about ten days before, so that you are extremely organised. All perishables can be purchased on Thursday the 18th for the weekend.

Eat light and fresh

Eat as lightly and freshly as possible and exclude all food with preservatives. Eat as many vegetables as possible excluding bread, and any baked goods that have been risen with yeast, beans, peas and seeds. Fish, poultry and meat can be eaten.



