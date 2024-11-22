The culinary landscape is ever-evolving, and one delightful trend that has captured the taste buds of food enthusiasts worldwide is the fusion of traditional recipes with bold flavours. One such captivating combination is the marriage of spicy kimchi with savoury chicken fried rice.

This dish not only offers a feast for the senses but also showcases how diverse ingredients can create a harmonious balance that caters to different palates. Kimchi, a staple in Korean cuisine, is famed for its fermented qualities and spicy kick, making it a perfect accompaniment to the comforting essence of fried rice. Combining these two elements creates a dish that is not just filling, but also packed with nutrients and a punch of flavour.

Courtesy of Phumlani Ngwenya, Chef De Partie at The Maslow, Sandton, below is how you can create this mouthwatering dish in the comfort of your kitchen. “I enjoy the tangy flavour of kimchi, which adds a spicy kick. In moderation, it also provides beneficial probiotics, fibre, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants to help your body ward off illness and maintain good health,” said Ngwenya. Phumlani Ngwenya’s delicious spicy kimchi and chicken fried rice recipe. Picture: Supplied Ingredients

0.4g onion 2 tbsp crushed garlic 1 tbsp minced garlic

4 tbsp olive oil 2 cups cooked cold basmati rice 3 tbsp soy sauce

0.15g chicken breasts 4 eggs 0.02g salt

0.01g pepper 0.05g chicken stock 0.4g frozen corn

0.4g frozen peas 0.07g kimchi 0.01g chives

0.02g parsley Method Fry your onions, garlic, and ginger in a medium-heat pan with oil.

Sauté until your onions are soft and garlic and ginger are mixed well. Add your cooked rice and soy sauce then continue stirring until it's mixed. Fry your half chicken breast and scramble one egg on the side. Then, add the chicken breast and scrambled egg to the pan with the cooked rice. Add salt and pepper, plus some chicken stock.

After a minute add your frozen corn and peas, and close it for 5 minutes to steam after it’s done. Shape your kimchi dish. Take your two eggs and make a tornado omelette to be placed on top of the rice.