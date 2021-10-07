Pick n Pay customer shocked after realising he bought pies worth R495

Detailing the incident on his Facebook page, Kajal Raman says he went to Pick n Pay on Tuesday and was shocked when he saw his till slip after purchasing his goodies.

Raman bought 16 items that amounted to a total of over R500, whereas the total cost should have been less than R200. This is because of the pies that cost R495.

The price sticker attached to the pie shows that the R495 price is for 22 items (pies), which is what confused a lot of people under the comments section as to how did the store allow such an incident to happen as he clearly did not buy twenty-two pies.

“Went to Pick n Pay this morning, and I was shocked when I saw my till slip. Then I got into the car, and my mind was saying something's not right with the till slip. So I took the pies out from the packet just to double-check and was shocked to see the price. I went to the shop, and they gave me my money back. As for the person that was on that till, there was no way around. So people, please watch your till slips on the price of the stuff that you buy,” wrote Raman.