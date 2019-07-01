The nude fruit and veg available at selected PnP stores. Picture supplied

The majority of us use way too much plastic, but it is unavoidable when food is heavily wrapped up in plastic. Fruit and vegetables are the best place to start when you want to go plastic-free.

Now Pick n Pay (PnP) has launched a nude fruit and vegetable produce wall in 13 selected stores.

This means you'll be able to grab and go without getting twisted in reams of plastic, the next time you're in the fruit and veg section.

But, paper bags are available to customers at the nude produce wall to complete their plastic-free greengrocer-inspired shop.

For a more sustainable option you could buy PnP’s new reusable netted fruit & vegetable fresh produce bag which will cost you R7,50.

Alternatively, just take along your own transparent, sealable, reusable bag when you're buying loose produce.

Fruit and veg is seasonal but these are the items you can expect at the produce wall:

Brown steak mushrooms

Portabellini mushrooms

Red and green chillies

Cocktail tomatoes

Sweet Palermo peppers

Baby brinjals

Green beans

Broccoli

Zucchini

Sweet corn

Baby cabbage

Take note that this is a trial. If the response is positive the retailer will expand this across its stores, nationwide.

These are the stores where you will find nude fruit and veg