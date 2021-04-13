Planning a wedding any time soon? 4 different ways to serve food at your reception

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

When you look beyond the pretty flowers and the table decorations, weddings are essentially a celebration of love. So when it comes to planning your own wedding, don’t forget one of the most important elements of any great celebration – the food! According to the head culinary artist from Granny Mouse Country House & Spa, Theo Mannie, when planning your wedding reception meals, there are four main options to choose when thinking about the layout of a wedding reception. Below, Mannie shares four different wedding reception food styles that will get your creative juices flowing for planning what might be the biggest party you will ever throw! Seated dinner

If you are a serious foodie, then a plated dinner service is the best fit. There are so many gastronomic food ideas to create that leisurely multi-course dinner. A plated option does take a little longer to serve up, but it’s worth it.

Buffet

Buffet style is popular, and it provides your guests with a variety of options to choose from. A buffet is convenient as one is able to include vegetarian options and no one leaves hungry. This is good for a big wedding party. (Sadly, due to Covid-19 protocols, this isn’t an option at the moment.)

Family style

This is a great summer wedding option. This layout allows for large platters of food to be placed at the centre of each table where guests can then serve themselves while seated.

Cocktail type reception

This option is when food and drink stations are placed strategically at the reception or outside the chapel, where guests can then help themselves with little bites after the wedding ceremony. Alternatively, snacks can be passed around butler-style by waiters, which could include mini bowls of tasty meals for a more substantial snack item.