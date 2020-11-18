Please make it stop! Beetroot Bovril divides the internet

As if 2020 could not get any worse; social media users were left divided recently after Bovril announced that it will be launching a new plant-based version of its classic meat extract paste, next year. If you are not familiar with Bovril, it is a thick and salty meat extract paste that is extremely popular in the UK, especially at football club Forest Green Rovers, where fans use the beverage to warm up during the half time. Bovril took to Instagram to advertise the new product and social media were, as expected, extremely divided with very strong feelings. Sharing the news, they wrote: “We're working with @FGRFC_Official to make sure NO football fans are left out in the cold this season. This bespoke and totally VEGAN formula can't be beet. Coming to the Forest Green stadium in 2021.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bovril (@bovril) Social media users were divided over the new spread, with some calling the vegan alternative one of the 'worst things about 2020' while others were happy, and thanked the company for launching the plant-based spread.

I'm not sure I love beetroot enough. But I am willing to give it a try. — Lexi's Lunch (@LexisLunch) November 16, 2020

No. Just no. Marmite is vegetable extract, Bovril is beef. Test beetroot by all means but not under the Bovril brand name. — KarenTined (@zakaren) November 17, 2020

Unilever announced in October that they are adding more plant-based products to their portfolio. They said that when choosing what foods and drinks to buy, most people consider taste as the priority.

But more and more consumers also want to know that the products they’re buying are nutritious and healthy, have a limited environmental impact and that people have been treated well when making the products.

Another product they have recently introduced is plant-based chicken nuggets where they joined forces with The Vegetarian Butcher and Burger King.

The new nuggets have been launched in response to the growing appetite for plant-based options, and are aimed at the increasing number of consumers who identify themselves as part-time vegetarians or flexitarians, and offer a delicious plant-based alternative for all meat-eaters who want to reduce their meat consumption.