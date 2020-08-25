Poor Tito Mboweni can’t catch a break as Nando’s roasts finance minister
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has once again found himself on the receiving end of jokes after posting a picture of his roast chicken that went horribly wrong.
After what we’re hoping he took to heart the various suggestions from Twitter folk, the finance minister finally showed off his perfectly roasted chicken.
This still didn’t stop Nando’s SA from taking a cheeky little dig at Mboweni after they responded to his second attempt at roast chicken with “South Africa presents: The Roast of Tito.”
South Africa presents: The Roast of Tito https://t.co/CqRmPqhoc3— NandosSA (@NandosSA) August 24, 2020
But it appears tweeps were having none of it and chose instead to give Nando’s a taste of their own acerbic medicine.
“I thought you'd come out with a fun ad. Are you chicken to take on the Minister of Finance?,” responded one user.
Nandi staaappppp 🤣😂🤣😂 why are you life this?? That’s family pic.twitter.com/qjS0XE5Ry0— moonchild (@swazii_k) August 24, 2020
Another commented with “Talk about kicking a man when he’s down.”
Talk about kicking a man when he’s down. pic.twitter.com/HCy9pgu66F— #NdzingiNdzingi (@MduduziNdzingi) August 24, 2020
Despite the cheap shots taken at the finance minister and Nando’s, the moral of the story is: When in doubt, follow the recipe.
And that’s exactly why we’ve decided to share Angela Day’s Perfect Roast Chicken recipe with our readers:
Ingredients:
Serves 4
- 1.5kg whole chicken
- 1 lemon, cut in quarters
- 4 whole garlic cloves
- 4 sprigs of fresh tarragon or rosemary
- 60g butter
- salt and pepper
- 250ml chicken stock
- 125ml wine
- 250ml water
Method:
Heat the oven to 250degC. Stuff the cavity of the chicken with the lemon, garlic, half the tarragon and the butter.
Place the remaining tarragon in a roasting pan.
Rub the chicken all over with salt and pepper and place on top of the tarragon.
Pour the chicken stock, wine and water into the roasting pan.
Roast the chicken for 1 hour until cooked and crisp.
Serve with roast potatoes and baby carrots if desired.
During cooking, top up the liquid in the pan if necessary.