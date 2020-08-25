Poor Tito Mboweni can’t catch a break as Nando’s roasts finance minister

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has once again found himself on the receiving end of jokes after posting a picture of his roast chicken that went horribly wrong.

After what we’re hoping he took to heart the various suggestions from Twitter folk, the finance minister finally showed off his perfectly roasted chicken.

This still didn’t stop Nando’s SA from taking a cheeky little dig at Mboweni after they responded to his second attempt at roast chicken with “South Africa presents: The Roast of Tito.”

South Africa presents: The Roast of Tito https://t.co/CqRmPqhoc3 — NandosSA (@NandosSA) August 24, 2020

But it appears tweeps were having none of it and chose instead to give Nando’s a taste of their own acerbic medicine.

“I thought you'd come out with a fun ad. Are you chicken to take on the Minister of Finance?,” responded one user.