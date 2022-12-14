Pop the champagne, DJ Kyeezi opens new lounge in Cape Town

Together with three business associates, well-known radio and media personality DJ Kyeezi today revealed the opening of Destiny, an opulent champagne lounge in the centre of Cape Town, just in time for the holiday season. Earlier this year, radio host Khanya "Kyeezi" Siyengo teamed up with three partners to create a premium destination that is expected to transform the CBD’s nightlife scene: renowned restaurateur Theo Pearson, experiential event expert Bevan Chetty, and marketing whiz Natano Brache.

AKA, Clarissa Cupido, DJ Milkshake, Tamara Snow, Danine Naidoo, Chad Saaiman, Shahan Ramkissoon, Neevas Harris, and cultural kings Hayden Manuel and Rolo Rozay were among the local celebs, journalists, and other important industry players who attended the event, which took place yesterday night. This exclusive champagne lounge caters to youthful, rich, and discriminating local and foreign clients. Nestled in the centre of the city, Destiny intends to establish the standard for the best entertainment with a fusion of elegance, luxury, and class that provides the ideal summer experience.

With a strong emphasis on visitor security, Destiny will have ten highly trained security personnel on duty in addition to strategically placed cameras to monitor the whole space. The location is across the street from a secure parking lot. Hip hop, afrotech, amapiano, and R&B are just a few of the hottest genres of music available at this chic, opulent, and sleek lifestyle destination. From Thursday through Sunday, Destiny will offer a number of themed party nights, including “Soul Seduction Thursday”, “Darq City Fridays”, “Levels Saturdays”, and “Provocative Sundays”. Founding member Kyeezi announced that he had aspirations to have Destiny hailed as one of the greatest nightlife spots in the city this festive season.

“Destiny is really about four black businessmen fulfilling a lifelong dream to create an unforgettable experience for the affluent urban Cape Town market. “Aligning our visions and launching this undertaking together was indeed ‘destiny’, With our combined expertise and experience in the entertainment and event industries, we plan to take the city by storm in the next few weeks. “We are elated about this new exciting venture and can’t wait to share it with not just Cape Town but the world this summer,” he said.

