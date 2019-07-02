Cheesy Ham and Egg in a Hole Bake. Picture from Instagram (The Feed Feed)

Breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day. It's something we don't question anymore- we just do it. But with many people leading very busy lives, sometimes that early morning meal is a schlep and many would rather get some extra shut-eye time and then face the traffic, than to spend the 30 or so minutes making breakfast.

With that being said, with a little effort you can easily prepare a better breakfast to jump start your energy and your day.

Chef Diane Morrisey says this breakfast is as fun to make as it is to eat.

Cheesy Ham and Egg in a Hole Bake

Makes: 4

Ingredients

4 slices bread

Butter, as needed

4 slices ham

4 eggs

½ cup shredded cheese

Salt and black pepper, To Taste

Chives, or scallions, chopped for garnish

Method

Preheat oven to 180ºC. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Lay the slices of bread on the pan and press down on each slice with a measuring cup to create a divot.

Butter the edges of the toast. Place a piece of ham in the center of the divot and crack an egg inside. Liberally sprinkle the buttered edges of the bread with shredded cheese. Season with salt and pepper.

Bake for 15 minutes or until egg is done to your preference. Sprinkle with chopped chives or scallions.

Recipe by Chef Diane Morrisey.