Colourful Spelt Waffles. Picture: Instagram/Biotona Benelux

The definition of a power breakfast differs according to who you ask. Collins Dictionary describes it as: "If business people have a power breakfast, they go to a restaurant early in the morning so that they can have a meeting while they eat breakfast."

Active.com describes power foods as: "... foods that contain the richest amount of nutrients for the least amount of calories, while providing optimal health benefits."

And so the term power breakfast was reclaimed by the healthy food movement. It's no longer for the well-healed business people. It's for everyone who wants to have a healthy breakfast and mostly on the go.

So if you are looking for a great power breakfast, here's one we found on the incredible food source that is Instagram

Colourful Spelt Waffles (Makes 4 medium waffles)

This recipe is super easy to make and the kids will love it.

Ingredients

1 cup spelt flour

1tsp baking powder

Pinch of himalayan salt

¾ cup unsweetened almond or oat milk

2tbsp melted coconut oil

2tbsp maple or agave syrup

1tsp vanilla extract

1tsp Biotona supergreens

1tsp Biotona superfruits

Method

In a large mixing bowl combine flour, baking powder and salt.

Add milk, oil, syrup and vanilla and mix until well combined. If the batter seems too thick add two to three tablespoons of milk.

Divide the batter in two even parts and mix a teaspoon of Biotona Supergreens into the first one, and a teaspoon of Biotona Superfruits into the second one.

Bake four waffles in a hot, lightly greased waffle iron until crispy on the outside. Exact baking time will depend on the characteristics of the waffle iron.

Recipe by Biotona Benelux.