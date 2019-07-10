Spiced Banana Bread.

You can never go wrong with a fresh loaf of banana bread. Foodie, Anna Winstone thinks that banana bread sometimes get a bad rep for being too “boring” but if you think that then you are clearly making the wrong recipe.

Winstone loves having this spiced banana bread for breakfast smothered in peanut butter, and jam which makes for a perfect quick and tasty breakfast. It is simple to make and yummy.

Ingredients

3 large ripe bananas

⅓ cup maple syrup

⅓ cup olive oil

⅓ cup soya milk

2tsp apple cider vinegar

1tbsp baking powder

1 ⅔ cups spelt flour

⅓ dried fruit

⅓ cup walnuts or pecans

2tsp cinnamon

2tsp ginger

Pinch of salt

Method

Preheat oven to 180 degrees and grease and line a loaf tin.

Mash the bananas so still chunky and add in all wet ingredients. Stir in dry ingredients, but make sure to not over mix.

Pour into tin and bake for approximately 45 minutes. Leave to cool, slice that baby up and devour.

Recipe by Anna Winstone.