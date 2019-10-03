Princess Charlotte loves spicy food









Britain's Princess Charlotte's first day of school. Picture: Reuters Princess Charlotte loves spicy food, her mother the Duchess of Cambridge has revealed. The four-year-old royal is "pretty good with heat" when her mother, the Duchess of Cambridge cooks curry for her husband Prince William and their children, Prince George, six, Charlotte, and 17-month-old Prince Louis. Duchess Catherine admitted all her household prefer different levels of spice, with her favouring the hottest meal. Speaking as she and her husband met with key figures in the Pakistani community at the Aga Khan Centre in London on Wednesday (02.10.19), she said: "It's so hard cooking curry with the family though. "The children have a portion with no spice, [William's] is medium. And I quite like it hot.

"Charlotte is pretty good with heat."

William and Catherine are due to visit Pakistan from October 14-18 and the prince joked he'll need a "bigger suit" after indulging in the local food

He said: "Me and heat, not so good. I love spice but not heat.

"I'm looking forward to it anyway. I'm going to need a bigger suit."

Two years ago, the couple admitted they love to relax with a takeaway curry while watching their favourite shows such as 'Game of Thrones' and 'Homeland'.

William said: "We're actually quite keen on box sets. We like to watch box sets ... We've watched 'Homeland', we're big fans of 'Homeland'. 'Games of Thrones' we've watched as well. Seems like everyone has seen it... "

Catherine, 37, added: "Absolutely and curry -- definitely!"

But William, also 37, confirmed their food doesn't get delivered to Kensington Palace - where they reside in London - and, instead, a member of staff picks it up for them.

He said: "It doesn't get ordered to the palace. We go and pick it up, not ourselves."

And asked what they wear during their chilled nights at home, he said: "I've got my comfy clothes, yes."