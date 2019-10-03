Princess Charlotte loves spicy food, her mother the Duchess of Cambridge has revealed.
The four-year-old royal is "pretty good with heat" when her mother, the Duchess of Cambridge cooks curry for her husband Prince William and their children, Prince George, six, Charlotte, and 17-month-old Prince Louis.
Duchess Catherine admitted all her household prefer different levels of spice, with her favouring the hottest meal.
Speaking as she and her husband met with key figures in the Pakistani community at the Aga Khan Centre in London on Wednesday (02.10.19), she said: "It's so hard cooking curry with the family though.
"The children have a portion with no spice, [William's] is medium. And I quite like it hot.