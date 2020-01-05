To my knowledge, cereal is all about simplicity.

All you need is a clean bowl, cereal of your choice, milk, and sugar (if needed).

At least, that is what I thought, but people out there are now putting ice cubes in their breakfast cereal as if a dash of cold milk is not enough to chill the whole bowl.

Well, I guess that normal level of cold milk is just not good enough for some people, that they need their cereal to be ice cold.

This week, American-Israeli musician, Gene Simmons of rock band, KIIS, shook the foodie world on Twitter after revealing the unconventional way he keeps the milk in his cereal cold.

Simmons tweeted two photos of his chilly breakfast meal that has since been retweeted five-thousand-six-hundred times and garnered over twenty-nine-thousand likes from the time of publication. The photos show two different types of cereal that are mixed in one bowl with milk, and one extra topping - ice cubes.

“Anyone else put ice cubes in their cereal?” read the post.

Anyone else put ice cubes in their cereal? pic.twitter.com/lfvZr5lBjk — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) January 2, 2020

Judging from his son's response, Nick Simmons, Gene has been doing this for decades.

“30 years. 30 years watching him do this. This is my life,” wrote Nick.

30 years. 30 years watching him do this. This is my life. — Nick T. Simmons (@nicktsimmons) January 2, 2020

Users asked why he does not just freeze milk instead of using ice cubes.

@izzythegypsy said, “Why not just freeze milk in an ice tray and use that so the milk won’t get watered down? I do this with coffee.”

Why not just freeze milk in an ice tray and use that so the milk won’t get watered down? I do this with coffee — Prince Izzy (@izzythegypsy) January 2, 2020

@KSpencer_CM said, “No we don't. We make our milk cold by putting it in a fridge.”

No we don't. We make our milk cold by putting it in a fridge. — K I R S T Y❤CM | I'M MEETING KEVIN (@KSpencer_CM) January 2, 2020

Looks like 2020 is going to be another year full of innovation.