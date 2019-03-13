Over the years, there’s been a surge of celebrities associating themselves with some of the popular and loved brands. Rappers, television personalities, sports stars, and even fashion designers have gone from popping bottles to putting their names on them. In 2017, radio host Thando Thabethe was named the vodka’s new ambassador, joining recording artist Cassper Nyovest. GH Mumm, a luxury champagne brand recently announced retired Jamaican sprinter, Usain Bolt as its CEO - Chief Entertainment Officer. Hosting the Sun Met alongside Bolt, was local beauty and TV personality Minnie Dlamini as master of celebrations.

Following her partnership with Courvoisier, television personality, Radio Host, Businesswoman and Philanthropist Bonang Matheba is now a proud owner of her very own champagne DARLING!

The B force can indulge in Bonang’s MCC Brut and Rose range for just R400 available at Woolworths Food. Picture supplied

The secret is out and Queen B won’t be happy about this one as she had set a release date for it! Following the TV personality’s vague Instagram post on last night, the B force took it upon themselves to investigate what could the all-round entertainer be bringing to the table next.

Queen B might have really bought herself a vineyard seeing that she is now a proud champagne connoisseur and bringing us 'House of Bonang'! Bonang describes it as her passion that has been in the making for years and we can reveal to you that the Queen will on the 18th of March be launching her very own Champagne (BNG) brought to you by House Of Bonang.







