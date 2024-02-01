Quick and healthy breakfasts for busy mornings

Mornings are the busiest time of the day in many households. With trying to get the kids ready and off to school and getting yourself ready for work, most mornings there’s hardly time to have a proper breakfast.

Of course, you make sure that your kids have something to eat but what about you? For many a cup of coffee is pretty much all they have time for. They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day and that certainly isn’t a healthy way to start the day.

However, with just a little bit of planning, here are a few easy-to-make healthy breakfasts for you to try for those busy mornings. Overnight oats Overnight oats have gained popularity in recent years due to its simplicity and nutritional benefits.

Many people love oats but don’t have the time to make it in the mornings. Simply add your oats into a jar or bowl and top up with your milk of choice. Mix until the oats is submerged in the milk. Refrigerate overnight. In the morning you can top it up with slices of your favourite fruit, nuts or seeds.

Overnight oats have gained popularity in recent years. Picture: Pexels Polina Tankilevitch Smoothie bowls Have a blender? Then this one’s for you. If you're looking for a refreshing and nutrient-packed breakfast, smoothie bowls are the way to go.

Blend your favourite fruits, such as berries, bananas, and mangoes, with a liquid base like milk or yoghurt. Pour the smoothie into a bowl, then top it with granola, coconut flakes, chia seeds or sliced fruits for added texture and crunch. It's a vibrant and satisfying meal that can be prepared within minutes.

Smoothie bowls are vibrant and satisfying. Picture: Pexels Olena Bohovyk Egg muffins For a protein-packed breakfast that can be prepared in advance, try making egg muffins. Whisk together eggs with your favourite vegetables, such as spinach, bell peppers, or mushrooms.