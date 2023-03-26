Ramadaan dishes with chef Asif Mughal

One of the most remarkable moments in the life of a Muslim is Ramadan month. Fasting during Ramadan is one of the pillars of Islam. Ramadan is a time in which Muslims are encouraged to do better at upholding the teachings and lifestyle of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

The season is generally observed through fasts that include starting the fast with breakfast (suhoor) before dawn and ending the fast with dinner at dusk known as ‘Iftar’. In observance of this period of introspection, we spoke to chef Asif Mughal about his plans. Mughal is a 36-year-old friendly Pakistan-born chef. He grew up in Islamabad and studied culinary arts in his hometown before moving to Dubai to begin his career as a professional chef.

Mughal worked at Lemongrass Thai restaurant in Dubai for five years before being offered a position at the Park Hyatt Dubai Creek. He worked at Park Hyatt Dubai Creek for four years before joining the hotel chain’s operations in South Africa. Mughal shares the kitchen with cluster executive chef Ofentse Morake at both Hyatt House hotels in Johannesburg. For Ramadan this year, the two have worked together to develop new menus, to test and explore flavours and combinations so that they can produce the best and most unique dishes and experiences for guests. They have worked tirelessly to create delectable Ramadan menus for both restaurant outlets in South Africa, bringing together a blend of traditionally inspired Iftar meals with a local twist.

Chef Asif Mughal. Picture: Supplied Q: As a chef, what brings you the most joy? A: Food is joy, and cooking is a labour of love so what makes us happy as chefs is cooking new and different types of food and being creative while staying true to the traditions we grew up with. I try to make each day count and share my knowledge and recipes with people and encourage them to try out traditional Pakistani, Middle Eastern, fusion, and South African food. Q: What will be on your suhoor table?

A: I’m a devoted Muslim and for my Suhoor, I like to have something simple. I usually have roti, some curry, yoghurt, water, and masala tea. Q: And your typical Iftar would be? A: I enjoy hearty mutton or chicken curry with roti or freshly steamed rice, sheer khurma for dessert, and some homemade milk tea.

Q: What have been some of the lessons you learned about yourself and your work as a chef? A: I have met a lot of new and interesting people in South Africa and through my work, I have met and worked with inspiring people like chef Ofentse who graciously welcomed me into the kitchens and helped me understand the diverse cultures. In the same light, he has allowed me to share the traditional Pakistani cuisine and teach him about the Muslim faith, halaal concepts, and guidelines. It has been great to work with another chef who shares the same interests in our love for food and making people happy with our cooking. Being away from home for such a long time can be hard but it is made easier by knowing that I work with people who respect different cultures and are open-minded enough to exchange lessons and experiences which allows us to grow together.