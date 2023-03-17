Ramadaan Mubarak! The latest issue of IOL Food digital magazine is all about Ramadaan

We are now a few days into Ramadaan, the holy month observed by Muslims. Ramadaan is a time when everyone is rejoicing and enjoying moments of holy blessings.

One of the most well-known aspects of the holy month is fasting between sunrise and sunset. Fasting is one of the ‘five pillars of Islam’, a set of obligations that every Muslim should follow in order to live a good life.

The other pillars are faith, prayer, charity, and the pilgrimage to Mecca. Fasting means abstaining from food, drink, smoking, bodily desires, swearing, gossip, or other sinful acts, during daylight hours. Fasting itself brings about a revolutionary change, both physically and spiritually, in the body.

Aside from the increased level of spirituality that is associated with the practice of fasting, there are numerous health aspects also. At the end of Ramadaan, Muslims celebrate the day called Eid, giving thanks to God almighty who gave them the opportunity to fast.