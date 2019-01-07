Ingredients
- 1 small beetroot, peeled and chopped
- Juice and zest from 1 orange
- 1 tbs margarine
- 2 tbs honey
- 1 cup plain yoghurt or coconut milk
- 1 cup frozen raspberries
Method
- Place the beetroot, orange juice, zest, Flora regular and 1 tablespoon honey in a blender and blend until smooth to form the first layer. Set aside.
- In a separate bowl, combine 1 tablespoon honey and yoghurt together.
- For the last layer, blend the raspberries and remaining 1 tablespoon honey together until smooth.
- To assemble, pour two teaspoons of raspberry mixture in the bottom of each popsicle mould and freeze for 15 minutes.
- Next, place a wooden popsicle stick in the middle and pour in about 3 tablespoons of the beetroot mixture, then freeze solid.
- Pour in the last yoghurt layer and freeze again until firm.
- To serve, dip the popsicle mould briefly in boiling water and pull out the ice lollies.
- Serve immediately or store in a ziplock bag.