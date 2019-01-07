Ingredients

  • 1 small beetroot, peeled and chopped
  • Juice and zest from 1 orange
  • 1 tbs margarine
  • 2 tbs honey
  • 1 cup plain yoghurt or coconut milk
  • 1 cup frozen raspberries

Method

  1. Place the beetroot, orange juice, zest, Flora regular and 1 tablespoon honey in a blender and blend until smooth to form the first layer. Set aside.
  2. In a separate bowl, combine 1 tablespoon honey and yoghurt together.
  3. For the last layer, blend the raspberries and remaining 1 tablespoon honey together until smooth.
  4. To assemble, pour two teaspoons of raspberry mixture in the bottom of each popsicle mould and freeze for 15 minutes.
  5. Next, place a wooden popsicle stick in the middle and pour in about 3 tablespoons of the beetroot mixture, then freeze solid. 
  6. Pour in the last yoghurt layer and freeze again until firm.
  7. To serve, dip the popsicle mould briefly in boiling water and pull out the ice lollies. 
  8. Serve immediately or store in a ziplock bag.