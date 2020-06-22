RECIPE: Roasted chicken with garlic broccoli and potatoes

Do you cook because you love to cook? Like to cook? Because you need to cook? Maybe a combo of all of the above on different days?





Whatever your answer, these days, cooking is pretty much a necessity. And whatever camp you fall into at any given moment, it's safe to say that few of us are excited by the thought of making three meals a day from scratch.





So let's give ourselves a springboard for the next meal and get our minds firmly around the pleasurable concept of the Intentional Leftover.