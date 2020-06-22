RECIPE: Roasted chicken with garlic broccoli and potatoes
Do you cook because you love to cook? Like to cook? Because you need to cook? Maybe a combo of all of the above on different days?
Whatever your answer, these days, cooking is pretty much a necessity. And whatever camp you fall into at any given moment, it's safe to say that few of us are excited by the thought of making three meals a day from scratch.
So let's give ourselves a springboard for the next meal and get our minds firmly around the pleasurable concept of the Intentional Leftover.
Roasted Chicken With Garlic Broccoli And Potatoes (Serves 6)
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup olive oil, divided
- Finely grated zest and juice of 2 lemons
- 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 2 teaspoons dried oregano
- 1 1/2 teaspoons minced garlic (2 cloves), divided
- 1 teaspoon kosher or coarse salt, plus more as needed
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 6 skin-on, bone-in chicken breasts about 1.3kg total skin-on, bone-in chicken breasts
- 1 large head broccoli cut into large florets, including the stem
- 450g small red potatoes, halved or quartered, if larger
- Chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, for serving (optional)
- Lemon wedges, for serving (optional)
Method
- In a large container, whisk together 6 tablespoons of the olive oil, the lemon juice and zest, vinegar, oregano, 1 teaspoon of the garlic, the salt and pepper until combined.
- Transfer 1/4 cup marinade to a lidded jar and refrigerate.
- Add the chicken to the remaining marinade, turn to coat, then cover and refrigerate for 12 to 24 hours.
- Position a baking rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 218 degrees.
- Line two rimmed baking sheets with aluminium foil or parchment paper and spray with non-stick cooking spray.
- Remove the chicken from the marinade, letting the excess marinade drip back in the bowl, and place on one baking sheet, skin side up.
- Place the chicken in the oven.
- Discard the used marinade.
- While the chicken roasts, place the broccoli and potatoes each on one half of the other baking sheet, and drizzle with the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil.
- Sprinkle the broccoli with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon of garlic.
- Give each vegetable a toss to coat with the oil and spread back out on its half of the baking sheet.
- Season with salt.
- Roast the chicken for 20 minutes, then place the vegetables in the oven.
- Continue to roast the chicken and the vegetables for about 25 minutes, until the vegetables are just tender and slightly browned in spots, and the chicken is browned, crispy and cooked through.
- Transfer two of the chicken breasts (or about a third of the chicken) and half of the broccoli to a lidded container and refrigerate for the leftover dish.
- Sprinkle the potatoes with some parsley, if desired.
- Serve the rest of the chicken, broccoli and the potatoes hot, with lemon wedges on the side, if desired.
The Washington Post