RECIPE: Try this garlic and herb chicken wings marinade on Braai Day

With Heritage Day coming up, there’s nothing quite like gathering around a braai to celebrate the day. Even though you’ll always find chops and wors on a braai, chicken is a popular option for many South Africans.

Chicken wings are especially popular because they’re quick to braai and people can snack on them while the rest of the meat is being prepared. While salt and pepper is the go-to seasoning for wings, there are others who love sticky chicken wings but generally stick to the same old shop-bought marinades. Instead of buying ready-made marinades, why not try making your own?

Here’s an easy recipe from the culinary team at Granny Mouse Country House & Spa to try this Braai Day. Garlic and herb braai chicken wings

Braaied wings are a treat. Picture: Unsplash Daniel Hooper Ingredients 1/2 cup white wine vinegar 1/2 cup white wine

5 cloves garlic, smashed 8 sprigs fresh thyme 1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped

1/2 tsp red pepper flakes 2 tsp Italian seasoning, dried 1 tsp sugar

2 tsp salt 1/4 tsp black pepper 1 lemon, zested (no juice, zest only)

3/4 cup olive oil 1 kg chicken wings, party style Minced parsley, for garnish

Instructions Combine all of the ingredients for the marinade in a large bowl and whisk together.

Add the chicken wings and toss well to coat. Cover the bowl or transfer the wings and marinade to a large ziplock bag and chill for at least four hours, or overnight. Remove the chicken wings from the marinade and pat lightly. Medium heat and lay the wings in a single layer on the grid.