3 bright, simple fruit salad recipes you need to make before summer's over

I’m trying to embrace every long summer day before they are all gone. To that end, Juicy Delicious (together with some of Mzansi’s well-known cookbook authors) has shared some bright and delicious recipes featuring summer produce.

Hurry and make these fresh summer recipes while you still can. Sam Linsell’s nectarine and mozzarella salad with basil vinaigrette. Picture: Supplied Sam Linsell’s nectarine and mozzarella salad with basil vinaigrette Ingredients

Basil vinaigrette 30g basil leaves 25g shallot, chopped

½ tsp Dijon mustard 1 tbsp lemon juice 2 tbsp white or red wine vinegar or sherry vinegar

½ cup extra virgin olive oil (mild in flavour) ¾ tsp sea salt flakes such as Maldon Pinch black pepper

½ tsp honey – optional Nectarine and mozzarella salad 4 – 5 ripe or slightly under-ripe nectarines, cut in half and sliced into wedges

1 ball of fior di latte mozzarella, buffalo mozzarella, or burrata About 150g net weight of cheese 1 wheel goat’s milk feta (or regular feta)

Juice from half a small lemon 1 tbsp vodka (optional) Small handful of chopped walnuts

Leaves from a couple of mint sprigs, roughly torn A handful of wild rocket leaves A generous coating of basil vinaigrette

Sea salt flakes and black pepper Method To make the basil vinaigrette, place all the ingredients into a small blender and blitz until smooth.

Pour the dressing into a jar and keep any leftovers for later use. Assemble the salad just before you want to serve it. Place the sliced nectarines in a bowl with the vodka and lemon juice and give it a toss. Allow it to soak for about 5 - 10 minutes.

Scatter most of the sliced nectarines on a platter (reserving a few to go on top) and then break the mozzarella into rough pieces and place it in and around the fruit. Crumble the feta over the nectarines and mozzarella. Scatter over the remaining nectarines.

Generously drizzle the salad with basil vinaigrette. Scatter the chopped walnuts, mint leaves and wild rocket. Jenny Morris’ crab stick salad. Picture: Supplied Jenny Morris’ crab stick salad

Ingredients 500g shredded crab sticks 1 large carrot, julienned

2 firm, ripe nectarines cut into thin matchsticks 3 firm red plums cut into matchsticks 1 cup shredded red cabbage

Method Stir all the ingredients together and dress just before serving. Garnish with toasted black and white sesame seeds.

The dressing ¾ cup mayonnaise (Japanese mayo is great) 1½ tbsp lime juice

2 tbsp soy sauce Zest of 1 lime 2 cloves crushed garlic

1 tbsp grated ginger 4 tbsp honey Salt and pepper to taste

2 tsp wasabi paste Method Blend all the ingredients together, taste, and adjust the seasoning.

Justine Drake’s sticky black rice with lime and mint-coated nectarines. Picture: Supplied Justine Drake’s sticky black rice with lime and mint-coated nectarines Serves: 4 Ingredients

1 cup black rice 2 cups water ⅓ cup brown sugar

½ cup coconut milk Fruit 3 nectarines, de-pipped and cut into thin wedges

Juice of 1 - 2 limes 1 handful of mint, leaves removed 2 tbsp castor sugar

Method Soak rice in cold water for an hour. Rinse well. Place in a pot with water, stir, bring to a boil, reduce heat, cover, and simmer for about 35 minutes.

Stir in sugar and coconut milk, add a pinch of salt, and simmer for about 10 minutes. Allow it to cool. Meanwhile, bash the mint leaves and sugar together until the sugar is bright green.