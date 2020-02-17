Mince is a fantastically versatile ingredient. It is the perfect ingredient that can be used in several quick and easy dishes.

According to health experts, it is versatile, it’s easy to cook, it’s tasty, it’s nutritious, it’s high in iron and zinc and you get protein from it too.

They also mention that the mince of red meat is rich in iron, zinc, and B12 which helps us have more energy and concentrate.

Below are recipes you can try using mince.

Yellow Patty-Pan Squash

Ingredients

1 brown onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

500g lean beef mince

3 sprigs fresh oregano, chopped thinly

3 sprigs fresh thyme, chopped thinly

3 sprigs fresh basil, chopped thinly

1 tsp ground cumin seeds

250g cooked basmati rice

Method

Simmer onion and garlic in a non-stop pan. Add beef and seasonings.

Once cooked, mix through the rice and spoon into hulled capsicums. Sprinkle feta on top and bake in the oven for 20 minutes on 180 degrees fan-forced.

Enjoy with a side of vegetables.

Recipe by Kayla Thornhill.

One-Pot Mexican Beef and Rice Casserole

Serves: 6

Ingredients

1 tbsp olive oil

1kg beef mince

1 onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 package taco seasoning

1 cup uncooked rice

1 cup vegetable or chicken stock

1 can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 can Mexican diced tomatoes ( you can use plain chopped tomatoes just add chillies)

1 cup corn kernels, frozen, canned or roasted or 1 can

1 tsp chili powder or chopped jalapeño peppers

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Juice of 1 lime (or lemon)

2 tbsp chopped fresh cilantro or coriander leaves

1 ½ cups shredded cheddar cheese

½ cup shredded soft cheese like gouda (optional)

1 Roma tomato, diced

Method

Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the minced beef, onion, and garlic. Cook until beef has browned, about 3-5 minutes, making sure to crumble the beef as it cooks; stir in taco seasoning. Drain excess fat.

Stir in rice, vegetable stock, beans, tomatoes, corn, chili powder or jalapenos. season with salt and pepper, to taste. Bring to a boil; cover, reduce heat and simmer until rice is cooked through about 16-18 minutes. Alternatively, when assembled put the lid on and cook in the oven for 30-45 minutes until rice is cooked. Stir in lime juice and cilantro.

Remove from heat or oven and top with cheese. Cover until cheese has melted, about 2 minutes.

Serve immediately, garnished with tomato or coriander, if desired.

Serve with sour cream, guacamole or tomato, and avocado salsa.

Chef Helena.

Mince on Toast

Ingredients

Oil

500g quality beef mince

1 onion, finely chopped

1 carrot, finely chopped

1 stick celery, finely chopped (optional)

1 clove garlic, chopped

250g button mushrooms wiped and sliced

400g can chopped tomatoes in juice

1 tbsp tomato paste

2 cups beef stock

4 sprigs thyme

To serve

Wholemeal toast bread

Sour cream

Small handful parsley leaves

Method

Heat a dash of oil in a heavy-based saucepan over medium-high heat and add the beef mince. Brown mince, stirring with a wooden spoon to break up the meat, then transfer to a bowl.

Add another dash of oil to the saucepan and add the onion, carrot, celery, and garlic and cook until they begin to soften about 5 minutes. Return mince to the saucepan.

Add the mushrooms, tomatoes, tomato paste, stock, and thyme. Bring to the boil, then reduce heat to low, cover and simmer mince for 45 minutes. Stir mince from time to time and taste for seasoning. Remove the lid towards the end of the cooking time if you need to thicken the mince a little.

To serve

Serve magic mince on toast, top with a dollop of sour cream and parsley.

