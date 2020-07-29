3 decadent desserts to cook on the braai

There’s nothing quite like a braai. The smell of sizzling meat cooking over hot coals, mielies slathered in butter, soft rolls and an array of fresh salads to complete the picture. After tucking into a plateful of boerie, chops and creamy potato salad, the craving for something sweet starts to kick in. You could go the traditional route of ice cream, malva pudding with pools of custard or even milk tart. But what about something a little more decadent? From caramelised peaches to melting chocolate paired with toasted marshmallows, these delicious desserts can be cooked over the braai in minutes. The best part is that once the meat is finished, the fun of sitting around the fire doesn’t have to come to an end just yet. Instead, you can end things on a sweet note. S’mores cone Picture: Instagram. Ingredients

Wafer cones

Mini marshmallows

Blocks of chocolate

Instructions

Fill each wafer cone with a mixture of chocolate and marshmallows. How much you put in each cone will depend on your personal preferences.

Individually wrap each cone with tin foil and place over the braai to grill for 5 or so minutes or until the chocolate is melted.

Carefully unwrap the cones once slightly cooler and top with extra marshmallows.

Hold the cone over the fire to toast the marshmallows slightly before serving.

Grilled banana split

Picture: Instagram.

Ingredients

1 ripe banana

2-3 pieces chocolate

Ice cream for serving

Toppings (chopped nuts, sauces, sprinkles)

Instructions

Slice the banana lengthwise to reveal the inner banana, do not cut in half.

Break the chocolate into small chunks and stick them inside the slit.

Grill the banana over the fire until the chocolate becomes melted, turning every so often.

Top with ice cream, chopped nuts, a drizzle of caramel sauce if you’re feeling for it.

Grilled peaches and ice cream

Picture: Instagram.

Ingredients

4-6 peaches (use 1/2 peach per person)⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Ground cinnamon⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Coconut or brown sugar⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

1 stick of butter

Vanilla ice cream

Fresh mint, chopped finely⠀

Instructions

Slice the peaches in half removing the pit.

Baste with melted butter so that the entire half is coated.

Sprinkle the fleshy side with brown sugar and cinnamon to taste.

Place on the braai to grill for about ten minutes, turning it over ever so often. Your peaches should become sticky with grill marks.

Serve with scoops of ice cream placed in the centre of each half and top with chopped mint and extra cinnamon.