3 decadent Easter desserts using hot cross buns

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Make your Easter brunch extra special with these deliciously decadent twists on hot cross buns.

3 ways to enjoy hot cross buns this Easter:

Hot cross bun French toast









Take your French toast game to new heights with this delicious Easter-inspired breakfast.





Ingredients





2 fruit hot cross buns sliced in halves

1 egg

20ml milk

5g cacao

1 tbsp brown sugar

¼ tsp cinnamon

Pinch of Nutmeg

Pinch of Ginger Powder

1 tsp of butter for toasting

Strawberries, morello cherries, cream and maple syrup for garnish





Directions





Add milk, cinnamon, ginger powder, nutmeg and sugar to the beaten egg and stir until combined.

Heat the butter on a frying pan on medium high heat.

Drench each half of the hot cross buns in the egg mixture until well coated.

Toast the hot cross bun slices on either side until well browned.

Plate and serve with topping of your choice.





Hot cross bun waffles









Do you prefer more of a crunch when it comes to eating anything sweet? If so, these crispy hot cross bun waffles drenched in warm syrup are the Easter treat for you.





Ingredients





2 fruit hot cross buns sliced in halves

1 egg

20ml milk

10ml whipping cream

5g cacao

1 tbsp brown sugar

¼ tsp cinnamon

Pinch of Nutmeg

Pinch of Ginger Powder

1 tsp of butter for toasting





Directions





Add milk, cinnamon, ginger powder, nutmeg and sugar to the beaten egg and stir until combined.

Turn on your waffle iron and use the knob of butter to grease each of the sides.

Drench each half of the hot cross buns in the egg mixture until well coated.

Place a hot cross bun slice in the centre of the waffle iron and close lid whilst applying a gentle amount of pressure.

Cook for one to two minutes or until browned and slightly crispy on the outside.

Plate and serve with toppings of your choice.





Hot cross bun ice cream sandwiches









Everyone develops a major sweet tooth over the Easter weekend. And this scrumptious breakfast proves that.





Ingredients





Hot cross buns (as many as you need)

Enough butter for toasting

Ice cream of your choice





Directions





Slice your hot cross buns in half

Generously butter each side.

Heat up a pan over the stove on medium heat.

Toast your buns on either side until browned on each side.

Place the slices on a plate and scoop mounds of ice cream onto each bun.

Sandwich the other slice on top to close.

Tip: If you want to caramelise your buns more in the butter, add a sprinkle of sugar onto the buttered buns before toasting on a non-stick pan.



