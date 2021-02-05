3 decadent recipes for World Nutella Day

February 5 is World Nutella Day. Since this day is pretty much just a big excuse to eat way too much Nutella, IOL Lifestyle has scoured the internet and found some recipes to help you celebrate if you are an addict to the chocolate-hazelnut spread. Banana Nutella overnight oats Ingredients ½ cup rolled oats 1tbs chia seeds

1tsp honey or maple syrup (optional)

¼ tsp vanilla extract

¾ cup milk of your choice

Topping

Nutella, sliced banana, almonds

Method

At night, mix all ingredients in a mason jar or bowl and close it with a lid or cling wrap.

In the morning, stir and top with all the toppings and enjoy!

You can enjoy it cold or make it warm in the microwave as per your liking.

3-ingredient cheat's Nutella eclairs

Makes: 6

⁠Ingredients

400g store-bought puff pastry, thawed ⁠

1 egg, beaten ⁠

½ cup Nutella Ferrero chocolate spread ⁠

⁠Serving suggestion:⁠

Icing sugar, for dusting ⁠

Fresh berries ⁠

Tea⁠

Method

Preheat the oven to 200°C and line a baking tray with baking paper. ⁠

⁠On a floured surface, roll out the pastry sheet. Brush the sheet lightly with the beaten egg. ⁠

⁠Cut the pastry in thirds; then cut each third into 4 equal rectangles creating 12 rectangles. Place 2 rectangles over one another and carefully press the edges together using your finger. Place the 6 pastries onto the prepared tray, ensuring that they are evenly spaced apart. ⁠

Lightly brush the pastries with the remaining beaten egg and place the tray in the oven to bake for about 20-22 minutes or until golden and puffed. Transfer the pastries to a cooling rack and allow to cool. ⁠

⁠Transfer the Nutella Ferrero chocolate spread into a piping bag with a medium round nozzle. For the "eclairs", pipe the Nutella onto each one in a zig-zag pattern. For the "croissants", pipe the Nutella in from underneath the pastry, and for the "doughnuts", pipe the Nutella into the sides of the pastry.

Chef's tip: Use the tip of the nozzle to create the holes in the doughnuts and croissants.⁠

⁠Dust the croissants and doughnuts with icing sugar and scatter fresh berries over the pastries. Serve the pastries immediately alongside a cup of tea and enjoy.

Nutella stuffed french toast

Serves: 4

Ingredients

A jar of Nutella

8 slices dense bread, sliced medium

6 large eggs

¼ cup milk

3tbs butter

Method

Melt butter in a heavy skillet.

Lightly whisk eggs with milk.

Spread Nutella between two slices of bread.

Dip in egg-milk mixture briefly to coat.

Slowly brown each side of the sandwich.

Serve with whipped cream and strawberries or drizzle with maple syrup.