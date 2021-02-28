3 delicious basmati rice recipes you can try today

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Basmati rice is one of the highest quality varieties of long-grain rice. It has a slightly nutty flavour and a low starch content. This helps the grains to stay separate when cooked. Known for its distinct aroma and fluffy texture, the word ‘basmati’ derives from the Sanskrit word vasmati, meaning ‘fragrant’. A highly versatile ingredient, basmati rice is easy to cook and is known to make the perfect accompaniment for Indian curries. If you are looking for new dishes to try out from the comfort of your own home, at least one basmati rice recipe is an absolute must. Below are some of the best options to consider when looking for a basmati rice recipe.

Spicy pineapple and coconut rice

Ingredients

1tbsp coconut oil

1tsp cumin seeds

2 black cardamom pods

½ cinnamon stick

2 cloves

2 cups basmati rice

4 cups coconut milk

1 pineapple, diced into chunks

Salt to taste

2tbsp tandoori masala

2 green chillies, finely sliced

Method

Melt the oil on low heat and add in cumin seeds, cloves, cinnamon, and cardamom.

When this starts to brown, then add in the rice.

Add in the coconut milk, tandoori powder, salt, and green chillies.

Turn to high heat and as it starts boiling, reduce the heat to low and let simmer for 10 minutes with the lid closed.

Add in the pineapple chunks, stir in, cover again and continue to cook on low heat for a further 5 minutes until all the coconut milk is absorbed.

Serve your rice!

Recipe by Deliciously Earthy.

Easiest lemon rice

Ingredients

Ghee

1tsp mustard seeds

2 green chilies (slit lengthwise)

4 whole red chillies

3cm piece ginger (grated)

1tsp turmeric powder

Juice of 2 lemons

2 cups cooked basmati rice

Method

Heat the ghee in a pan and add the mustard seeds and chillies. Fry the mixture until the splattering stops.

Add the ginger and turmeric. Fry the mixture for another minute.

Add the rice, roasted and salt to taste and mix thoroughly. Add chopped cilantro to garnish.

Recipe by Pinch of Bongs.

Curried cauliflower pilaf

Serves: 4

Ingredients

45ml olive oil

4 chicken breast fillets, diced

1 onion, chopped

10ml chopped garlic

10-15ml mild curry powder

375ml basmati rice

300g cauliflower florets

500ml chicken stock

Salt and pepper

250ml frozen peas

125ml cashew nuts, lightly toasted

125ml chopped coriander

Method

Heat the oil and fry the chicken until lightly browned. Remove and set aside.

Add the onion and garlic and fry until soft. Add the curry powder and fry for a minute. Add the rice and toss until coated with spice. Add the cauliflower, stock, and seasoning.

Return the chicken to the pot and simmer, covered, for 15 minutes until the rice is cooked and most of the liquid has been absorbed.

Add the peas and cook for another five minutes. Fluff with a fork and stir through the cashew nuts and coriander before serving.

Recipe by Angela Day.