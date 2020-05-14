3 delicious no-bake desserts to try

These easy no-bake desserts will bring you all the satisfaction without taking up too much time.

There’s something intimidating about baking, it’s a science that requires specific ingredients, measurements and temperatures that needs to be carried out in just the right sequence. It’s no wonder so many people are put off by the thought. Plus, with all the preheating, setting timers and waiting, it’s not ideal for those sudden cravings.

Lucky for you, we’ve rounded up a list of decadent treats that require zero baking. So, when the hunger for digging into something sweet hits, try out one of these quick and easy no-bake desserts that remove all the fuss of an oven.





Three no-bake desserts:





Pecan pie by @amycousins1









The perfect gluten free snack with the same sweet, nutty, crumbly texture of a pecan pie minus all the fuss.





Ingredients





80g pecans

80g almonds

80g almond butter

20g sweetener of choice

10g chia seeds

10g vanilla whey

30ml milk of choice (maple syrup, golden syrup, stevia liquid, honey)

Sprinkling of cacao nibs





Method





Line tray with baking paper.

Blitz pecans, almonds until fine.

Add almond butter, sweetener, chia seeds, blend until combined.

Add milk until resembles a batter (add more if needed)

Transfer to a tray, press into place and put in the freezer.

Leave to set for around 2 hours.





Blueberry cheesecake bites by @masalaandmore









Creamy, tart and oh so decadent, this dreamy cheesecake packs a lot of flavour into just one bite.





Ingredients





1 ¼ cup cream cheese

1 cup heavy whipping cream

250g digestive biscuits

¼ cup melted butter

3 tbsp caster sugar

½ cup powdered sugar

1 cup blueberries

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tbsp lemon juice





Method





To prepare the base, pulse the digestive biscuits in a food processor until it forms small crumbs.

Add the melted butter to the crumbs and mix well. Line a baking tin or a springform pan with parchment paper and add the crumb mixture to it.

Press down firmly with your hands till it forms an even layer. Refrigerate it while you prepare the rest of the cheesecake.





For the compote, in a saucepan over medium heat, add the blueberries, lemon juice and caster sugar.

Let it simmer for a bit and squash the berries slightly. Set it aside to cool.





In a mixing bowl, add cream cheese, powdered sugar and vanilla extract. Mix until everything is well combined.

In another bowl, add the heavy whipping cream and whisk until it forms soft peaks.

Add the cream cheese mixture to the whipped cream and mix gently till combined.

Take the prepared crust from the refrigerator and spoon the cream cheese mixture on top of the crust.

Refrigerate it for 3 to 4 hours to set. Before serving, cut the cheesecake into bite-sized portions and add a spoonful of the blueberry compote on top.





Chocolate mousse by @adixions.com.au









Rich and chocolatey, this dessert is one for all the chocolate lovers out there. Pair, with a dusting of cocoa powder and tart raspberries for that restaurant look.





Ingredients





200g dark chocolate, chopped

20g Butter

3 eggs, separated

1 tbsp caster sugar

250ml cream

Small pinch of salt





Method





Place the chocolate and butter in a small saucepan over low heat and stir until melted and smooth. Stir through the egg yolks and salt and set aside.

Whisk the egg whites until you get soft peaks. Gradually add the sugar and beat until stiff shiny peaks form. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Whisk the cream until you get soft peaks. Fold the whisked egg whites through the chocolate mixture, then the cream.

Spoon into some gorgeous serving bowls or stemless wine glasses, refrigerate to set.



