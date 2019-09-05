Some people think that being gluten-free is tough, but it is not.

You can still enjoy a variety of tasty cakes, tarts, and puddings, without having to suffer later, because they have gluten.

A gluten-free feast can be a lot more fun than you might think.

Below are three gluten-free desserts you can try in the comfort of your own home.

Gluten-Free Banana Muffins

They stay a little sticky on the inside but they are so delicious.

Ingredients

1 ripe medium avocado

2 overripe bananas

¼ cup maple syrup or honey

1 egg

350ml gluten free oats (or oat flour if you don’t have a food processor)

1tsp baking powder

½ tsp vanilla

Dash of both salt and cinnamon

½ cup chocolate chips (optional)

Method

Literally just mix all of the ingredients except chocolate chips in your food processor until thoroughly mixed.

If you want to be a little technical, mix the wet ingredients first, then add the dry ingredients. Stir in chocolate chips. Spray muffin tin with canola oil and fill each about half full.

Bake in the oven for 25 minutes.

Recipe by Healthful Heather.

Paleo Cocoa Almond Butter Bars

These Paleo Cocoa Almond Butter Bars do not disappoint.

Ingredients

Crust

1 cup almond flour

2tbs extra virgin coconut oil

2tbs raw honey

Filling

1 cup almond butter

3tbs extra virgin coconut oil

3 ½ tbs raw honey divided

1 ½ tbs unsweetened cocoa powder

Method

In a large bowl combine the ingredients for the crust. Evenly press dough into the bottom of the prepared baking pan. Bake for 10-15 minutes. The crust is done when it is lightly brown and firm to the touch. Let the crust cool before spreading the filling.

In a bowl, combine the almond butter, coconut oil, and raw honey. Mix and reserve about ¼ of the mixture for the chocolate topping. Spread the almond butter filling on to the cooled crust. Place the bars in the freezer to firm up before spreading the chocolate mixture on top of the almond filling.

To make the chocolate topping, add unsweetened cocoa powder and half a tablespoon of honey (or more, if needed) to the reserved almond butter filling.

Spread on top of the semi-frozen bars. Top with coarse sea salt. Place in the fridge to firm. Store the bars in the refrigerator. Enjoy.

Recipe by A Taste With Me.

Peach Muffins

These have a beautiful fresh peach flavor with a hint of lemon.

Ingredients

1 ½ cups peach compote (about 5 large peaches)

¾ cup oat flour

1 cup almond flour

¼ cup tapioca flour or starch

¼ cup flax meal

3 tbs chia seeds

1 ½ tsp of baking powder

½ baking soda

½ tsp salt

3 eggs lightly beaten with fork

¼ cup maple syrup

1tsp lemon zest packed into the spoon

1tbs lemon juice

¼ cup coconut oil

Method

First peel and chop the peaches and toss into a pot and boil over medium low heat until jam like. Do Not burn or even brown peaches.

Preheat oven to 350ºC.

Mix all wet ingredients together, and all dry ingredients together in separate bowls. Then incorporate the wet into the dry, folding not mixing. Do not over mix. If you have a leftover peach peel it and chop it into small pieces and top muffins before they head to the oven. Makes about 16 muffins. Bake for 21-25 mins. All depends on your oven and how much you filled your muffin liners.

Keep in the fridge for up to 5 days.

Recipe by Princess Winnie.