3 dishes you have to make before the end of summer

Since I prefer dishes that require minimal effort, summer is my favourite time to be in the kitchen. Like all things that come and go, summer produce is best celebrated at its peak. From the vegetables you can still pick up at the farmer’s market – we are looking at you, zucchini and aubergine – to the sweet summer fruits still hanging around, you have plenty of options.

And of course, the weather is still hot enough to fire up your grill and braai. Here are some dishes to make before the summer ends. Trust us, you are going to want to try each one. Mexican salad with black beans and pepper

Ingredients 2 x 400g cans of Rhodes Quality black beans 1 red pepper, diced

1 yellow pepper, diced Red onion, diced Method

Pour the black beans into a colander. Rinse well with cold water until the water runs clear. Leave to stand until the beans are well-drained.

In a large bowl, gently combine the beans, chopped peppers, and onion. To make the dressing, place the ingredients into a medium bowl and whisk until well-blended. Season the dressing to taste.

Add enough of the dressing to coat the beans. Season to taste. Stir in the chopped coriander leaves and refrigerate until serving.

Frozen peach-and-yoghurt shake Serves: 4 Ingredients

2 cups vanilla ice cream. 1 banana, sliced and frozen 1½ cups chopped and frozen dessert peaches

1 cup Greek yoghurt Method Remove the frozen fruit from the freezer and place it in a blender with the remaining ingredients.

Blend until smooth, pour into glasses, and garnish with fresh mint. Lamb chops with potato salad and sweet-and-sour beans Serves: 8

Ingredients Lamb chops 4 tsp Hinds steak-and-chops spice

8 lamb chops Canola oil, to fry 2 tbs butter or margarine

Potato salad 4 – 5 medium potatoes, peeled and cut into 2cm pieces, boiled in salted water until cooked Fresh chives, finely chopped

1 onion, finely chopped 1 cup mayonnaise 2 tsp Hinds potato spice

2 Rhodes Quality dill gherkins, finely chopped 4 eggs, hard-boiled, peeled, and cut into quarters Sweet-and-sour beans

4 x 400g cans Rhodes Quality beans 1 onion, finely chopped 1 tsp Hinds paprika

1 tsp Hinds mixed herbs 2 tbs Hinds salt-and-vinegar spice ½ cup olive or canola oil

Freshly chopped parsley to serve Pinch Hinds white pepper Method

Lamb chops Sprinkle the steak-and-chops spice over the lamb. Heat a splash of oil and the butter in a large frying pan and fry the chops for 3 – 5 minutes on each side, depending on how thickly your chops are cut. If they are thicker, you may have to cook them for longer.

Once done, remove from the pan and set aside to rest. Potato salad Combine all the ingredients in a large salad bowl and mix gently, while the potatoes are hot, then sprinkle the chopped chives on top.