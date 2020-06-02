3 drinks to keep you warm and healthy this winter

For many of us, the winter months are meant for bowls of hot soup or mugs full of hot chocolate. But sometimes drinks like hot chocolate are not the healthiest option, especially if you are watching your weight. Very cold weather can affect our health in several ways. But a warm drink packed with nutrients and antioxidants can help us feel cozy as well as help protect against various infections by boosting your immunity, and these are some of the drinks we should be consuming right now.

Turmeric Golden Milk

With all of its healing properties, this latte-like creamy drink is guaranteed to provide us with warmth and a huge immune boost.

Ingredients

2 ½ cups unsweetened almond milk

1 ½ tsp ground turmeric powder

½ tsp ground ginger

A tbsp of coconut oil (or ghee)

A pinch of black pepper

Maple syrup to taste (optional)

Method

Mix everything in a small saucepan and cook until it starts simmering.

Recipe by Dr. Joy Nutrition.

Pumpkin Latte

According to health experts, pumpkin is known to boost vision, help with weight loss, lower blood pressure, reduce cancer risk, and support the immune system. So, skip the coffee shop and enjoy this warm, delicious and creamy drink at home instead.

Ingredients

1 cup of milk

½ cup pumpkin puree

1tsp pumpkin spice

2 x black coffee

Whipped cream for the top

Method

Simmer the milk.

Add the puree and the spices.

Pour in the cups.

Add the coffee and the whipping cream.

Recipe by Healthy with Ani.

Lemon and Ginger Tea

With everyone trying to keep themselves warm and healthy at the moment, this recipe will do the wonders.

Ingredients

3 lemons

3 limes

2l boiling water

3 big pieces of cinnamon bark or 5 cinnamon

Sticks

Handful of ginger root - peeled

½ jar of honey

Sprinkling of cayenne pepper

Two sprigs of thyme

Two sprigs of rosemary

Two sprigs of mint

Method

Squeeze out the juice from the lemons and limes then put both the juice and the fruit into a large saucepan with all the other ingredients and boil for 5 minutes.

Let it cool, squeeze out lemons and limes again into the saucepan before discarding.

Strain and decant.

Stir before serving.

Keeps in a fridge for up to 5 days in an airtight jar.

Recipe by Gemma and Emma.



