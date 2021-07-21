3 drool-worthy recipes for National Hot Dog Day

Admit it, hot dogs are good. Searching for complex recipes is fun and all, but there is something about a simple hot dog that hits the spot every time. You can keep a hot dog basic with mustard and tomato sauce or get fancy with many toppings like cheese, chilli, and relish. The lip-smackingly delicious meal has been one of the most favourite quick and easy snacks for a long time.

In honour of National Hot Dog Day, which is usually celebrated on the third Wednesday of July every year, chefs at Capsicum Culinary Studio share below some delicious recipes that you can whip at the comfort of your own home in celebration of this special day. Sticky hot dogs Ingredients

6 sausages 2 tbs sunflower oil 2 onions, thinly sliced

1 tsp mustard seeds 2 tbs maple syrup 6 hot dog rolls

1 tbs Dijon mustard Large pinch brown sugar 2 tsp wine or cider vinegar

Method Heat the oven to 200°C. Place the sausages in a non-stick baking tray and roast for 20 minutes. Meanwhile, heat the oil in a frying pan and cook the onions and mustard seeds together for 10 to 15 minutes until soft and golden. Remove the sausages and brush with maple syrup. Place the rolls onto the same baking tray and return to the oven until the sausages are dark, shiny, and cooked through (5 minutes). Stir the mustard, sugar, and vinegar into the onions until the sugar has melted.

Cut the rolls open across the top and put sausage into each. Spoon over the mustardy onions and serve. Hot hot dogs

Ingredients 6 chorizo sausages 1 tbs olive oil

6 shallots, peeled and sliced lengthways 3 tbs sherry vinegar 1 tbs honey

6 hot dog rolls 3 tomatoes, finely chopped 50g feta, crumbled

For the chimichurri 1 shallot, peeled and finely chopped 1 medium red chilli, finely chopped,

1 garlic clove, crushed 2 tbs sherry vinegar Small bunch of parsley, finely chopped

Small bunch of coriander, finely chopped 50ml extra virgin olive oil, plus 1 tbs Method

For the chimichurri, combine the ingredients in a bowl with ½ tsp salt and set aside. Place the sausages in an oven tray and grill under medium-high heat for 12 to 15 minutes. Heat oil in a frying pan and fry the shallots for 10 to 15 minutes until soft and starting to brown. Stir in the vinegar and honey and cook for a few minutes until sticky.

Warm the hot dog rolls under the grill and cut the cooked sausages in half lengthways. Place a sausage in each roll then top with a big spoonful of the chimichurri, chopped tomato, feta, and sticky shallots. If you like your dogs hot, you can add a few more slices of red chilli!

Hoisin hot dogs Ingredients 1 tbs sriracha

1 tbs mayonnaise 6 sausages 2 tbs hoisin sauce

6 hot dog rolls ¼ cucumber, thinly sliced 4 spring onions, sliced