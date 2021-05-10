3 easy egg breakfast ideas worth waking up for

If you have got eggs in your fridge then you are only a few steps away from a quick and tasty breakfast.

Eggs have been with us since the beginning of time, with every single culture using them in all different types of recipes, from being boiled, fried, stuffed, or made into the most delicious desserts.

Head culinary artist at Granny Mouse Country House & Spa, Theo Mannie shares below a couple of his favourite egg breakfast recipes for you to enjoy at home.

Eggs Benedict- toasted English muffins, ham, poached eggs, and delicious buttery hollandaise sauce

Egg Benedict

Serves: 4

Ingredients

6 egg yolks

8 whole eggs

100ml vinegar

250g butter

Pinch of salt

4 English muffins or toast

12 cooked bacon rashes

200g cooked sliced mushrooms

Rocket for garnish

Method for Hollandaise sauce:

Melt the butter gently over low heat. Once the butter has melted completely, cool down in the fridge until the milk has separated from the oil.

In the meantime, separate the eggs and keep the egg yolks. Whisk the egg yolks together in a heatproof bowl, with a pinch of salt, a teaspoon of water, and a teaspoon of vinegar until the eggs become light and airy.

Place over bain-marie (double boiler) with the water just under boiling point and not touching the bowl of egg yolks.

Pour in the vinegar and whisk continuously until the eggs become slightly thickened in texture.

Now slowly add the oil from the separated butter, a little at a time, whilst whisking. Continue this process, until the eggs have cooked out and it has become more of custard consistency.

Method for poached eggs:

Using the same water for your bain-marie. Add the remaining vinegar and bring to a gentle boil.

Crack the eggs into a ramekin or small teacup and gently submerge them into the water.

Leave to cook until the eggs start to float and reach the hardness of your liking.

Remove the eggs with a slotted spoon and place them on some kitchen towel so the excess water can drain away.

To plate - cut the muffin half sideways and lightly toast them. Layer the bacon and mushrooms over the muffin.

Gently place the poached eggs on top, drizzle the hollandaise sauce over the eggs, and garnish with the fresh rocket.

French Toast with Syrup

Cinnamon French toast with confit egg yolk

Serves: 4

Ingredients

12 whole eggs

8 slices bread

1tbsp ground cinnamon

100g butter

100ml olive oil

8 egg yolks

1tbsp fresh thyme

2 cloves of garlic

Method confit egg yolk:

Place the oil, garlic, and thyme in a saucepan and heat up gently on the lowest heat possible.

Gently place the egg yolks and cook for about 3 minutes or until they just begin to change colour.

Transfer onto some kitchen paper so that the excess oil can drip off.

Method for French toast:

Beat together the whole eggs, cinnamon, and a pinch of salt and pepper in a bowl.

Dip the bread until it has been covered completely by the eggs.

In the meantime melt the butter in a large non-stick pan, place the egg coated bread into the pan and fry on medium heat until the toast is cooked on both sides.

Transfer the toast to the oven and bake at 180°C for about 3 to 5 minutes unless you don’t mind runny eggs.

To plate, place the warm toast on a plate with the poached yolk gently sitting on top.

Scrambled eggs with sausages, tomatoes, pepper and greenery in frying pan

Chorizo and smoked salmon frittata

Serves: 4

Ingredients

8 eggs

200ml cream

50g fennel, finely diced

Pinch salt

Pinch pepper

80g smoked salmon

80g chorizo, sliced

Method

In a bowl, mix together the eggs, cream, fennel, salt, and pepper until completely combined.

Lightly grease a thin tray or an omelette pan with butter or spray-on oil.

Pour the egg mixture into the pan or tray.

Sprinkle the salmon and chorizo and bake in an oven preheated to 180°C and bake until the centre is cooked all the way.

Use a knife or a wooden skewer to check, just as you would a cake.

Remove from the tray or pan and enjoy while hot.