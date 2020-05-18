3 easy soups to try this winter

Winter is just around the corner and there is nothing better than sitting down to a hot bowl of soup on a cold day. Winter soups are a great option for a wholesome yet nutritious lunch or dinner, packing in vegetables and vitamins. If you don’t have soup already made, waiting in the fridge to be warmed up, you may think it takes too long to cook up a fresh pot, but the good news is that it is not true. You can make a full-flavoured, hearty soup in a few minutes. From classic pumpkin and coconut to a soothing carrot and ginger dish these winter soup recipes are sure to become family staples. Bet you feel warmer just reading about them.

Creamy Pumpkin Coconut Soup

Ingredients

1 small very finely chopped shallot

2 cups pumpkin purée

1 clove crushed garlic

2 tbsp Maple Syrup

½ can coconut milk

1 cup vegetable broth (add more if too thick)

½ tsp ground cinnamon

¼ tsp Allspice

Dash of cayenne pepper or hot Hungarian Paprika

Salt pepper to taste

Method

In a medium saucepan, over medium heat, sauté the diced shallot and garlic until soft and golden brown.

Add the pumpkin purée, vegetable broth, maple syrup, coconut milk, cinnamon, allspice, hot Hungarian paprika, or cayenne (optional). Salt and pepper to taste.

Stir all ingredients together and cook for 15 minutes on medium heat.

Recipe by Natures Nutrition.

Spinach Hemp Soup

Ingredients

⁣⁣⁠8 cups fresh spinach, loosely packed⁣⁣⁠⠀

¼ cup lemon juice⁣⁣⁠⠀

1 cup roasted squash or yam or canned organic pumpkin⁣⁣⁠⠀

1 tbsp coconut butter⁣⁣⁠⠀

2-3 whole green onions⁣⁣⁠⠀

2 ½ cups boiling water with GoBio bouillon cube or 1 ½ cups vegetable broth⁣⁣⁠⠀

¼ cup hemp hearts⁣⁣⁠⠀

Unrefined sea salt to taste⁣⁣⁠⠀

A drizzle of organic olive oil⁣⁣⁠⠀

⁣⁣⁠Method

Put all ingredients (except olive oil) into a blender and puree on high until silky smooth.⁣⁣⁠⠀

⁣⁣⁠Pour into bowls and top with some chopped green onion and a drizzle of olive oil.⁣⁣⁠⠀

Recipe by Julie Daniluk.

Carrot and Ginger Soup

Serves: 4

Ingredients

2 tbsps olive oil

4 carrots, peeled and roughly chopped

2 cloves of garlic, crushed

2 inches of ginger, peeled and grated

1 onion, peeled and roughly chopped

1 potato, peeled and roughly chopped

1 litre of chicken or vegetable stock

For the pesto

100g fresh flat-leaf parsley

50g hazelnuts, toasted

50g Parmesan cheese, freshly grated

150ml extra virgin olive oil

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

Warm the olive oil in a saucepan over low heat. Next stir in the onion, garlic, potato, ginger, and carrots. Season with sea salt and freshly ground black pepper. Cover and cook for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally until the carrots are tender.

Remove the lid and pour in the hot stock, stirring well, and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for another 15 minutes.

Pour the soup into a food processor and blend to a smooth consistency.

Next, make the pesto by placing all the ingredients into a food processor and blitzing for a few seconds, the pesto should be chunky and not too blended.

To serve, pour the soup into bowls and garnish with the pesto.

Recipe by Clodagh McKenna.



