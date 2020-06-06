3 easy winter desserts to make this weekend

Let’s face it, by now you have had enough banana bread and sourdough anything to last you for a long time. So, why not bake or cook something new? Below, we have three super-simple dessert ideas for you. I know that not everyone’s definition of an “easy” dessert is the same. For one person easy might mean popping open a cup of instant pudding and dipping in a spoon while for others it might mean baking from scratch. But one thing is true: delicious desserts do not need to be difficult. So, go ahead and pick your favourites now, and enjoy all the time and effort you are about to save.

Strawberry and Blueberry Galette with Crème Fraîche

Galettes are a beautiful and easy dessert to enjoy especially during these cold, winter days. They are so versatile because you can fill them with any type of fruit you desire.

Ingredients

200g plain flour plus extra for dusting

75g caster sugar

Salt

125g unsalted butter

2 egg yolks

50g hazelnut meal

125g fresh strawberries, sliced

125g fresh blueberries

1tbsp thickened cream

2tbsp demerara sugar

Method

In a food processor, add flour, caster sugar, salt and butter, pulse and blend until mixture resembles a coarse crumb.

Add eggs at a time, processing well after each addition. Drizzle in 1 tbsp water until the mixture forms a soft dough.

Turn out dough onto a piece of cling wrap, using your hands, form dough into a round.

Cover in cling wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour.

When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 180 degree C. Line a baking tray with parchment paper, set aside.

Dust a clean work surface generously with flour. Unwrap and roll dough into a circle with a thickness of 3mm. Trim to a neat circle and carefully transfer to the lined baking tray. Return to the fridge to chill for 20 minutes.

Sprinkle the dough with hazelnut meal. Place sliced strawberries and blueberries into the centre and then bring the edges of the dough in and pinch together to create an open tart.

Brush the crust with thickened cream and sprinkle with demerara sugar. Bake until an even golden brown, about 40 minutes. Remove from the oven and serve warm with crème fraîche or a scoop of ice-cream.

Orange infused Mini Malva Bundt Cakes with Hot Custard

Ingredients

¾ cup of castor sugar

2 large eggs

2tbsp of apricot jam

1 ¼ cup of cake flour

1tsp of bicarbonate of soda

50g of soft butter

1tsp of vinegar

½ cup of milk

1tbsp of orange zest

Edible flowers

For the sauce

In a small saucepan heat

½ cup of orange juice

50g of butter

½ cup of cream

¼ cup of castor sugar

Method

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius.

Grease mini bundt tray or cupcake tray.

Beat the sugar and butter until creamy, add the eggs.

Add the jam, then the sifted dry ingredients, orange zest, mix well and add the milk and lastly the vinegar.

Pour mixture into the tray and bake for approximately 15 minutes.

Bring to a boil, poke holes into the mini bundt cakes and pour over the mini cakes.

Serve hot with warm custard.

Cookie Dough

Ingredients

3 ½ cups flour

1tsp salt

1tsp baking soda

1 cup Rice Krispies

1 cup Rolled Oats

½ cup plus 3 tbsp avocado oil

½ cup creamy peanut butter plus more for drizzling in between layers and on top

2tsp Vanilla

2.5tbsp oat milk

2 eggs

12tbsp butter, mostly melted

1 cup sugar

1 cup brown sugar, lightly packed

1 cup dark chocolate morsels

Honey, optional to garnish

Flaky sea salt to garnish

Method

Preheat the oven to 170 degrees Celsius.

Mix the flour, salt, baking soda, oats, and rice krispies.

Mix the sugars, egg, vanilla, oil, and peanut butter, butter, and oat milk.

Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix until combined.

Add in 1 cup dark chocolate chip morsels or chunks.

Add a thin layer or drizzle peanut butter over the brownie mixture.

Add the about 1cm layer of cookie dough over the brownie and peanut butter mix. Pat down for even later.

Drizzle more peanut butter on top and bake for 25 minutes.

Remove, option to add a drizzle of honey and sea salt.

