3 easy winter desserts to make this weekend
Let’s face it, by now you have had enough banana bread and sourdough anything to last you for a long time. So, why not bake or cook something new?
Below, we have three super-simple dessert ideas for you.
I know that not everyone’s definition of an “easy” dessert is the same. For one person easy might mean popping open a cup of instant pudding and dipping in a spoon while for others it might mean baking from scratch. But one thing is true: delicious desserts do not need to be difficult.
So, go ahead and pick your favourites now, and enjoy all the time and effort you are about to save.
Strawberry and Blueberry Galette with Crème Fraîche
Galettes are a beautiful and easy dessert to enjoy especially during these cold, winter days. They are so versatile because you can fill them with any type of fruit you desire.
Ingredients
200g plain flour plus extra for dusting
75g caster sugar
Salt
125g unsalted butter
2 egg yolks
50g hazelnut meal
125g fresh strawberries, sliced
125g fresh blueberries
1tbsp thickened cream
2tbsp demerara sugar
Method
In a food processor, add flour, caster sugar, salt and butter, pulse and blend until mixture resembles a coarse crumb.
Add eggs at a time, processing well after each addition. Drizzle in 1 tbsp water until the mixture forms a soft dough.
Turn out dough onto a piece of cling wrap, using your hands, form dough into a round.
Cover in cling wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour.
When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 180 degree C. Line a baking tray with parchment paper, set aside.
Dust a clean work surface generously with flour. Unwrap and roll dough into a circle with a thickness of 3mm. Trim to a neat circle and carefully transfer to the lined baking tray. Return to the fridge to chill for 20 minutes.
Sprinkle the dough with hazelnut meal. Place sliced strawberries and blueberries into the centre and then bring the edges of the dough in and pinch together to create an open tart.
Brush the crust with thickened cream and sprinkle with demerara sugar. Bake until an even golden brown, about 40 minutes. Remove from the oven and serve warm with crème fraîche or a scoop of ice-cream.
Recipe by Niros Kitchen.
Orange infused Mini Malva Bundt Cakes with Hot Custard
Ingredients
¾ cup of castor sugar
2 large eggs
2tbsp of apricot jam
1 ¼ cup of cake flour
1tsp of bicarbonate of soda
50g of soft butter
1tsp of vinegar
½ cup of milk
1tbsp of orange zest
Edible flowers
For the sauce
In a small saucepan heat
½ cup of orange juice
50g of butter
½ cup of cream
¼ cup of castor sugar
Method
Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius.
Grease mini bundt tray or cupcake tray.
Beat the sugar and butter until creamy, add the eggs.
Add the jam, then the sifted dry ingredients, orange zest, mix well and add the milk and lastly the vinegar.
Pour mixture into the tray and bake for approximately 15 minutes.
Bring to a boil, poke holes into the mini bundt cakes and pour over the mini cakes.
Serve hot with warm custard.
Recipe by Just Baked.
Cookie Dough
Ingredients
3 ½ cups flour
1tsp salt
1tsp baking soda
1 cup Rice Krispies
1 cup Rolled Oats
½ cup plus 3 tbsp avocado oil
½ cup creamy peanut butter plus more for drizzling in between layers and on top
2tsp Vanilla
2.5tbsp oat milk
2 eggs
12tbsp butter, mostly melted
1 cup sugar
1 cup brown sugar, lightly packed
1 cup dark chocolate morsels
Honey, optional to garnish
Flaky sea salt to garnish
Method
Preheat the oven to 170 degrees Celsius.
Mix the flour, salt, baking soda, oats, and rice krispies.
Mix the sugars, egg, vanilla, oil, and peanut butter, butter, and oat milk.
Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix until combined.
Add in 1 cup dark chocolate chip morsels or chunks.
Add a thin layer or drizzle peanut butter over the brownie mixture.
Add the about 1cm layer of cookie dough over the brownie and peanut butter mix. Pat down for even later.
Drizzle more peanut butter on top and bake for 25 minutes.
Remove, option to add a drizzle of honey and sea salt.
Recipe by Bonlapetit.