3 famous types of bread from around the world and how to make them

Bread, in all its various forms, is the most widely consumed food in the world. History reveals that bread appeared in all corners of the earth when people domesticated their plants and that it was made from different ingredients and in different ways but it became a staple food of all cultures. What truly makes bread an amazing staple is that you can make it with all kinds of ingredients and all types of flours, resulting in endless variants throughout the world. It is also affordable, which is why you will find it served at most restaurants and in nearly every culture in the world. Health experts reveal that bread is a great source of carbohydrates and nutrients such as iron, magnesium, vitamin B, and dietary fibre, basically saying it is an ideally important food that deserves to be appreciated in all its iterations. Even though we believe in the saying 'everything in moderation', we just can't help ourselves when it comes to bread. Especially when it's freshly baked.

Below, we look at three famous types of bread from around the world and how to make them.

Ciabatta

Ciabatta is an Italian crusty, white bread, best eaten fresh. The literal meaning of ciabatta in Italian is a slipper, which identifies its shape. Ciabatta can be baked in a variety of styles, depending on the region. The crispness of the crust and the density of the crumb will therefore vary. It is perfect as an accompaniment to soups and salads or dunked in olive oil.

No-knead ciabatta

1.5 cups of water

2tbsp extra virgin olive oil

½ tsp Active dry yeast

3 cups Bread flour

½ tsp salt

Method

Pour 1.5 cups of warm water, 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, and ½ teaspoon active dry yeast into the Bosch mixer and wait for 5 minutes.

In the meanwhile, put 3 cups of bread flour and ½ tablespoon salt in a container. Mix them well.

After that, turn on the mixer in the lowest setting. Pour the flour mixture into the yeast mixture. Let it mix until the dough comes together.

Then, take the dough out from the mixer and put in a container cover with a plastic wrap and let it rise for 45 minutes at room temperature.

Dip some water on your hands, pull and fold the dough 4 sides, and rest the dough for 45 minutes at room temperature. Remember this step is very important and doesn’t pop the air holes. Repeat this step 3 more times. At least 4 sets of pulling, folding, and resting.

Next, dust some flour on parchment paper, put the dough on the paper. Then, dust some flour on the top of the dough. Remember don’t press the dough, just pour the dough out.

Then, divide the dough into two and shape the dough into the shape you want. Cover the dough with plastic wrap and let it rise again for 30 minutes.

Preheat the oven at 230 degrees Celsius. Spray some water (6-7 times) on the dough before baking it.

Bake for 10 minutes, then drop the temperature and bake for another 10 minutes until it’s golden brown.

Recipe by Tracy Omae.

Naan

Naan is a form of flatbread common in India, Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. Naan comes in the form of a flat, generally circular piece of bread. Many meals in these countries are never complete without fresh naan bread. The naan dough is composed of flour, water, yoghurt, and yeast, then traditionally cooked in the tandoor oven. It can be best served warm with curry.

Chilli garlic naan

Ingredients

2 cups plain flour⁣

¼ cup of yoghurt or vegan yoghurt

1 ½ tbsp oil⁣

1tsp salt ⁣

½ tsp baking soda⁣

½ tsp powdered sugar⁣

Additional

A handful of coriander leaves, grated garlic cloves, chopped chillies and black sesame seeds as required.

Butter⁣ or vegan butter

⁣Method

Mix all of the dry ingredients in a bowl together. Slowly mix the yoghurt in whilst forming a dough.

Start to knead it into a dough adding in more yoghurt as needed. Mix the oil into the dough⁣.

Leave the dough to rest for 1 hour. Divide the dough mixture to ⅚ equal parts.

Roll out your dough using a rolling pin into an oval or circle. Put an iron pan to heat on low whilst you are rolling your naan. ⁣

After rolling the naan into an oval or circle, sprinkle on top the grated garlic, chopped chillies, coriander, and black sesame seeds. Roll it once more so it sticks onto the naan. ⁣

Turn your naan over to the plain side and brush on water. After brushing on water, put the naan on the iron pan (water side down).

Cook the naan on the pan on medium heat. Once bubbles start forming, turn the heat to high and flip the pan around (video 4) for a few minutes.⁣

Once cooked, apply butter to the top of the naan and lift your naan off from the bottom of the pan.

Recipe by the Vegetarian Foodie.

Baguettes

A baguette is a long thin loaf of French bread. In French, the word baguette translates into a stick or wand. The most common ingredients used to make the bread are wheat flour, yeast, water, and salt. Baguette is often served with dinner and can accompany paté or cheese. They are also used for sandwiches and breakfast with butter and jam.

Demi baguettes

Ingredients

300g flour

198g water

60g sourdough starter

6g salt

1.5g instant yeast

Method

Autolyse one hour. Mix in the starter, salt, and yeast.

Knead for 4-5 minutes. Bulk ferment for 2.5 hours.

Preshape into 3 balls at 188 grams each, rest for 30 minutes covered. Shape balls into oblong shapes, then form into baguettes.

Proof baguettes on paper and covered for 1.5 - 2 hours.Bake for 15min at 230 degrees Celsius with steam. Finish baking for 10 more minutes at 230 degrees Celsius without steam.

Recipe by Grant Bakes.