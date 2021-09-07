3 fresh spring salad recipes made with seasonal produce

Spring has a lot of perks – warmer weather, beautiful scenery, and longer days. But perhaps one of the most joyous parts of the season, for foodies everywhere, is the abundance of colourful seasonal fruits and vegetables. From green beans down to chickpeas, these spring salad recipes make use of the season's bounty in a vibrant and tasty way.

A salad is more than just selecting fruits and vegetables at random, and tossing them into a bowl with some lettuce. Choosing ingredients that complement each other and a dressing that ties it all together is key. These recipes put their focus heavily on what the spring season has to offer. Papaya, avocado, green bean, and fennel with sweet chilli

Serves: 4 - 6 Ingredients 100g fine green beans, topped and tailed

1 packet watercress, cleaned 1 large papaya, seeded and peeled 1-2 avocados, peeled and sliced

2-3 bulbs baby fennel, finely sliced Salt and pepper 50ml sunflower seeds, toasted

Dressing 50ml lemon juice 50ml sweet chilli sauce

10ml chopped garlic 15ml honey 30ml fish sauce

Method Blanch the green beans in boiling water for four minutes, refresh in cold water, and set aside. Line a serving platter with watercress and arrange papaya, avocado, fennel, and beans over the leaves. Season well with salt and pepper, and sprinkle with seeds.

Pour over the dressing and serve immediately. Dressing: Combine all ingredients in a jug and mix well. Salmon flower salad

Serves: 6 Ingredients Finely grated zest and juice of 2 lemons

15ml castor sugar 45ml chopped fresh dill 300g piece of salmon or trout fillet

1 packet of mixed salad leaves 4 radishes, finely sliced 1 small cucumber, sliced into ribbons

Edible flowers Olive oil, for drizzling Method

Combine the lemon zest and juice, sugar, and dill in a shallow, ovenproof dish. Place the salmon in the marinade and refrigerate for 2 hours. Preheat the oven to 180°C and roast the salmon in the marinade for 10-15 minutes. Remove, cool, and coarsely flake.

Arrange the salad leaves on a serving platter, with radish, cucumber, and edible flowers. Put the salmon pieces on top and drizzle with a little olive oil. Recipes by Angela Day.

Prawn and chickpea salad Serves: 4 Ingredients

500g cooked prawns 1 bunch of spring onions, sliced 2-3 tomatoes, seeded and diced

1 red pepper, diced 400g can of chickpeas, rinsed and drained 60ml shredded basil

125g wild rocket leaves 150g feta cheese, cubed Dressing

60ml olive oil 30ml lemon juice 5ml chopped garlic

10ml honey Salt and pepper 1 small red chilli, seeded and chopped

Method Combine the prawns, spring onions, peppers, tomatoes, and chickpeas, and toss to combine. Mix in the basil. Add ¾ of the dressing and mix well. Cover your serving plate with a rocket. Spoon over the prawns mixture, scatter over the feta, and drizzle with remaining dressing. Dressing: Mix all the ingredients together