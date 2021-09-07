LifestyleFood DrinkRecipes
PRAWN and chickpea salad. Picture: Antoine de Ras
3 fresh spring salad recipes made with seasonal produce

By Lutho Pasiya Time of article published 3h ago

Spring has a lot of perks – warmer weather, beautiful scenery, and longer days. But perhaps one of the most joyous parts of the season, for foodies everywhere, is the abundance of colourful seasonal fruits and vegetables.

From green beans down to chickpeas, these spring salad recipes make use of the season's bounty in a vibrant and tasty way.

A salad is more than just selecting fruits and vegetables at random, and tossing them into a bowl with some lettuce.

Choosing ingredients that complement each other and a dressing that ties it all together is key. These recipes put their focus heavily on what the spring season has to offer.

Papaya, avocado, green bean, and fennel with sweet chilli

Serves: 4 - 6

Ingredients

100g fine green beans, topped and tailed

1 packet watercress, cleaned

1 large papaya, seeded and peeled

1-2 avocados, peeled and sliced

2-3 bulbs baby fennel, finely sliced

Salt and pepper

50ml sunflower seeds, toasted

Dressing

50ml lemon juice

50ml sweet chilli sauce

10ml chopped garlic

15ml honey

30ml fish sauce

Method

Blanch the green beans in boiling water for four minutes, refresh in cold water, and set aside.

Line a serving platter with watercress and arrange papaya, avocado, fennel, and beans over the leaves. Season well with salt and pepper, and sprinkle with seeds.

Pour over the dressing and serve immediately.

Dressing: Combine all ingredients in a jug and mix well.

Salmon flower salad

Serves: 6

Ingredients

Finely grated zest and juice of 2 lemons

15ml castor sugar

45ml chopped fresh dill

300g piece of salmon or trout fillet

1 packet of mixed salad leaves

4 radishes, finely sliced

1 small cucumber, sliced into ribbons

Edible flowers

Olive oil, for drizzling

Method

Combine the lemon zest and juice, sugar, and dill in a shallow, ovenproof dish.

Place the salmon in the marinade and refrigerate for 2 hours.

Preheat the oven to 180°C and roast the salmon in the marinade for 10-15 minutes. Remove, cool, and coarsely flake.

Arrange the salad leaves on a serving platter, with radish, cucumber, and edible flowers.

Put the salmon pieces on top and drizzle with a little olive oil.

Recipes by Angela Day.

Prawn and chickpea salad

Serves: 4

Ingredients

500g cooked prawns

1 bunch of spring onions, sliced

2-3 tomatoes, seeded and diced

1 red pepper, diced

400g can of chickpeas, rinsed and drained

60ml shredded basil

125g wild rocket leaves

150g feta cheese, cubed

Dressing

60ml olive oil

30ml lemon juice

5ml chopped garlic

10ml honey

Salt and pepper

1 small red chilli, seeded and chopped

Method

Combine the prawns, spring onions, peppers, tomatoes, and chickpeas, and toss to combine. Mix in the basil. Add ¾ of the dressing and mix well. Cover your serving plate with a rocket. Spoon over the prawns mixture, scatter over the feta, and drizzle with remaining dressing.

Dressing: Mix all the ingredients together

Recipe by Poppy Ntshongwana

