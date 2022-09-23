3 fruity and bright mocktails you can enjoy at home this spring season

Spring has sprung! It’s time to ditch those hot beverages and shake things up a little bit.
If you don’t drink alcohol or simply looking to drink a little less of it, we have some of the most delicious, party-friendly, spring mocktail recipes to help get the party started.
Pina colada
Some say this iconic, tropical drink is making a comeback, maybe it never went away. White cane spirit, coconut water, pineapple, and a splash of sugar syrup. All these ingredients are sure to make your afternoons feel like Club Tropicana, so you can enjoy the sunshine.
Ingredients
75ml Lyre’s White Cane spirit
75ml fresh young coconut water
20ml white sugar syrup
6 fresh inch pineapple chunks
Method
Muddle or press the pineapple chunks in a shaker. Add the remaining ingredients, ice, and shake hard. Strain into a highball glass, and fill with fresh cubed ice. Garnish with a plump mint sprig and pineapple wedge.
Orange blossom
Serves: 1
Ingredients
240ml ginger ale
2 tsp lemon juice
1 tsp grenadine
4 dashes of Angostura aromatic bitters
Ice
Cherry (for garnish)
An orange wedge (for garnish)
Method
Fill half a highball glass with ice. Add your ginger ale, lemon juice, and grenadine before topping with four dashes of Angostura aromatic bitters. Stir and garnish with a cherry and orange wedge before serving.
Blackberry smash
Bourbon is usually reserved as a winter drink, but Lyre’s blackberry smash is one seriously fresh drink. If you’re a whisky lover this one is for you.
Ingredients
60ml Lyre’s American Malt
15ml white sugar syrup
15ml lime juice
4 blackberries
8 mint leaves
Method
Muddle blackberries and mint with sugar syrup in a shaker. Add all ingredients and shake with ice. Strain into an old-fashioned glass over fresh ice and garnish with plump mint sprig and blackberry on a skewer.
