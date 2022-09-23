Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, September 23, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

3 fruity and bright mocktails you can enjoy at home this spring season

Spring has sprung! It’s time to ditch those hot beverages and shake things up a little bit. Picture: Pexels/Kelian Pfleg

Spring has sprung! It’s time to ditch those hot beverages and shake things up a little bit. Picture: Pexels/Kelian Pfleg

Published 2h ago

Share

Spring has sprung! It’s time to ditch those hot beverages and shake things up a little bit.

If you don’t drink alcohol or simply looking to drink a little less of it, we have some of the most delicious, party-friendly, spring mocktail recipes to help get the party started.

Story continues below Advertisement

Pina colada

Pina colada. Picture: Supplied

Some say this iconic, tropical drink is making a comeback, maybe it never went away. White cane spirit, coconut water, pineapple, and a splash of sugar syrup. All these ingredients are sure to make your afternoons feel like Club Tropicana, so you can enjoy the sunshine.

Ingredients

More on this

75ml Lyre’s White Cane spirit

75ml fresh young coconut water

20ml white sugar syrup

Story continues below Advertisement

6 fresh inch pineapple chunks

Method

Muddle or press the pineapple chunks in a shaker. Add the remaining ingredients, ice, and shake hard. Strain into a highball glass, and fill with fresh cubed ice. Garnish with a plump mint sprig and pineapple wedge.

Story continues below Advertisement

Orange blossom

Orange blossom. Picture: Supplied

Serves: 1

Ingredients

Story continues below Advertisement

240ml ginger ale

2 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp grenadine

4 dashes of Angostura aromatic bitters

Ice

Cherry (for garnish)

An orange wedge (for garnish)

Method

Fill half a highball glass with ice. Add your ginger ale, lemon juice, and grenadine before topping with four dashes of Angostura aromatic bitters. Stir and garnish with a cherry and orange wedge before serving.

Blackberry smash

Blackberry smash. Picture: Supplied

Bourbon is usually reserved as a winter drink, but Lyre’s blackberry smash is one seriously fresh drink. If you’re a whisky lover this one is for you.

Ingredients

60ml Lyre’s American Malt

15ml white sugar syrup

15ml lime juice

4 blackberries

8 mint leaves

Method

Muddle blackberries and mint with sugar syrup in a shaker. Add all ingredients and shake with ice. Strain into an old-fashioned glass over fresh ice and garnish with plump mint sprig and blackberry on a skewer.

Read the latest IOL Food DigiMag here.

Related Topics:

Alcohol-freeFoodiesAdviceWeather

Share

Recent stories by:

Lutho Pasiya