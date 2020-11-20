3 healthy and delicious vitamin C-rich drinks to try out this summer
Long lazy summer days are upon us, and magical moments are made when family come together, the sun is shining and there are ice-cold drinks being served.
Vitamin C is commonly known for its role in boosting immune system function, minimising your risk of catching a cold or flu.
This vitamin also acts as a powerful antioxidant, protecting cells from the damaging effects of free radicals and reducing your risk of developing chronic disease.
So, savour the goodness of summer days with a grape and ginger ale punch or an apple cranberry cocktail.
Grape, orange and ginger ale punch
Ingredients
500ml Rhodes Quality Red Grape 100% fruit juice
500ml Rhodes Quality Orange 100% fruit juice blend
250ml ginger ale
1 lemon, sliced
1 orange, sliced
Ice
Method
Chill the Rhodes Quality Red Grape 100% fruit juice, the Rhodes Quality Orange 100% fruit juice blend and the ginger ale overnight.
Pour the Rhodes Quality juices and the ginger ale into a large jug filled with ice.
Add the orange and lemon slices. Stir to mix. Serve well chilled.
Apple cranberry cocktail
Ingredients
500ml Rhodes Quality Apple and Cranberry 100% fruit juice blend, well chilled
250ml sparkling lemon cool drink, well chilled (eg sprite or lemonade)
2 tots white rum
Ice
To serve: frozen cranberries, sliced apple, lime slices, mint sprigs.
Method
Mix together the Rhodes Quality Apple and Cranberry 100% fruit juice blend, the sparkling cool drink and the rum, if using.
Stir to mix. Fill two cocktail glasses with ice and add the cranberries, apple slices, lime slices and mint sprigs. Pour the cocktail over the ice and serve.
Pineapple and orange juice punch
Ingredients
500ml Rhodes Quality Orange 100% fruit juice
500ml Rhodes Quality Pineapple 100% fruit juice
500ml lemonade
1 x 440g can Rhodes Quality pineapple rings in syrup, drained
To serve: Ice, fresh berries
Method
Combine the Rhodes Quality Orange 100% fruit juice and the Rhodes Quality Pineapple 100% fruit juice in a larger jug. Stir to mix.
Add the lemonade. Pour the punch over ice into glasses.
Slice a slit into each Rhodes Quality Pineapple ring and use to garnish each glass.
Add fresh berries as desired.