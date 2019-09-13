International Chocolate Day is celebrated each year on September 13.

To celebrate this day we took to Instagram to find amazing and delicious recipes that you can try at home to celebrate this day. From chocolate fudge, brownies, pancakes and hot chocolate - celebrate the day in style.

Homemade Brownies

This is an easy recipe for homemade brownies made in one bowl using just a few simple ingredients.

Ingredients

1 cup unsalted butter, melted and slightly cooled

2 ¼ cups granulated sugar

4 large eggs at room temperature

2tsp vanilla extract

1 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 cup all-purpose flour, spooned and leveled

½ tsp salt

Method

Preheat oven to 117 degrees celsius. Line a baking pan with foil, making sure to leave some overhang for easy removal, spray the foil well with nonstick cooking spray, and set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the melted butter and sugar until well combined, then whisk in the egg and vanilla extract until fully combined. Strain in the cocoa powder, flour, and salt and continue whisking until just combined, stopping to scrape down sides of bowl as needed.

Pour batter into prepared baking pan and spread it around into one even layer. Bake for 26-32 minutes or until toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean with just a few moist crumbs. Remove from the oven and allow to cool before slicing into bars.

Recipe by Live Well Bake Often.

The Frenchman’s Chocolate Mousse

The mousse is super rich and not overly sweet because as you can see, there is no added sugar.

Ingredients

6 eggs

250g chocolate

Pinch salt

50ml water

40g creme fraiche or heavy cream

Method

Separate the egg yolk from the egg whites into two different bowls, being careful not to get any yolk in the whites.

Chop up the chocolate and melt with the water and cream. Stir to form a ganache.

Add the chocolate to the egg yolks and whisk together. If the chocolate is really hot, let it cool for a minute or two before adding it to the yolks.

Add a pinch of salt to the egg whites and whip them to stiff peak. (Don't do this until you finish the chocolate bit noted above, as you don't want them to deflate).

Fold the chocolate into the whites until there are no streaks left, being careful not to deflate the whites too much.

Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and chill at least 4 hours or overnight.

Recipe by Molly.

Hot Chocolate

This is a simple recipe and very beautiful in any season.

Ingredients

250 g mineral water

20g caster sugar

12g dark cocoa powder

65 g dark chocolate, chopped

Method

In a saucepan, bring water and sugar to boil. Then add cocoa powder and stir vigorously with a whisk.

Pour this mixture onto the chocolate, wait 30 seconds and stir until the chocolate melts. Whip the drink chocolate with a hand blender for 2 minutes.

Pour hot chocolate into cups and serve immediately.

Recipe by Tatiana Gankina.