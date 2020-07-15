3 immune boosting recipes to keep the cold at bay

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Winter is officially here, and we are all in need of a little "soul" food to warm us up. Coupled with the fact that we are not only battling the dreaded coronavirus but the common cold and flu too, there is no better time to cook up some immune-boosting winter warmer meals. The best thing we can do in this crazy time is to maintain healthy habits and stay positive. Everyone wants to boost their immune system and there are some simple healthy habits to make sure you’re doing just that. Owner and founder of the Harvest Table, Catherine Clark offers three family favourites that taste great and boost your immunity too.

Everyone wants to boost their immune system and these are some simple healthy habits to make sure you’re doing to do just that. Picture: Supplied

Winter curry pot

Ingredients

4 diced potatoes

4 diced or sliced carrots

2 diced onions

45ml olive oil

4tbsp Harvest Table bone broth

2tbsp curry powder

1tbsp Harvest Table turmeric latte

5 freshly chopped tomatoes

2tbsp tomato paste

15ml brown or coconut sugar

4 cubed chicken breasts

500ml water

Method

Heat the olive oil in a heavy-based pot, add the onion, Harvest Table turmeric latte, and curry powder to the oil. Fry this up until your onion starts to brown.

Add your chicken or butternut and sweet potatoes and lightly fry them with the onion or curry mix for 5 minutes.

Add the chopped tomatoes and tomato paste, add the sugar to the pot – stir in and combine the mixture well.

Add your potatoes and carrots to the pot along with the water and Harvest Table bone broth

Combine the ingredients and simmer until your vegetables are cooked through and the liquid is a thicker, saucier consistency – this will take approximately 10 minutes depending on the size of your diced vegetables.

Everyone wants to boost their immune system and these are some simple healthy habits to make sure you’re doing to do just that. Picture: Supplied

Vegetable bake

Ingredients

4 cups of your favourite vegetables, evenly chopped

30ml olive oil

2tbsp of Harvest Table bone broth

2tbsp of Harvest Table mushroom powder

1tbsp mixed herbs

1tsp Himalayan salt

Method

Add chopped vegetables, olive oil, mixed herbs, and salt into a large bowl. Mix until the Olive Oil and Seasoning has coated your Vegetables properly

Sprinkle one spoon at a time, of Harvest Table Bone Broth and Mushroom powder over the vegetables, mixing it through after each spoon is added

Cover the base of your baking dish or tray with baking paper and pour your vegetables onto the tray. You must have one, even layer of vegetables to ensure evenly cooked vegetables and to avoid them becoming soggy

Bake at 180 degrees for approximately 40 minutes. Cooking time will depend on the size of your chopped vegetables. Check them with a fork to see if they are done, they should have a nice caramelized glaze, turning light brown on the edge of the vegetables.

Everyone wants to boost their immune system and these are some simple healthy habits to make sure you’re doing to do just that. Picture: Supplied

Pear and chocolate pudding

Ingredients

125ml coconut sugar

125ml brown sugar

2 eggs

15ml butter

250ml milk

30ml caramel essence

15ml white vinegar

250ml milk

250ml flour

60ml Harvest Table collagen powder *

5ml bicarb

1ml salt

4 small thinly sliced pears, lightly poached or 1 small tin of pears sliced or diced

Sauce

60ml Harvest Table hot chocolate

90ml butter

75ml sugar

45ml water

Method

Add cream, sugar, eggs, and butter.

Mix in the milk, caramel essence, and vinegar.

Combine the flour, Harvest Table collagen powder, bicarb, and salt into the bowl.

Use a spatula to combine the wet and dry ingredients.

Pure the mixture into a round pie dish or 20cm x 20cm baking pan.

Now place the sliced pears evenly over the top of the mixture.

Bake at 180 degrees for 25 minutes.

To make the sauce: Mix the water, sugar, butter, and Harvest Table hot chocolate in a small saucepan and heat through until all ingredients are combined and dissolved.

Once the pudding is baked, poke holes in it with a fork and pour the chocolate sauce evenly over the top of the pudding.