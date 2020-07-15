3 immune boosting recipes to keep the cold at bay
Winter is officially here, and we are all in need of a little "soul" food to warm us up.
Coupled with the fact that we are not only battling the dreaded coronavirus but the common cold and flu too, there is no better time to cook up some immune-boosting winter warmer meals.
The best thing we can do in this crazy time is to maintain healthy habits and stay positive.
Everyone wants to boost their immune system and there are some simple healthy habits to make sure you’re doing just that.
Owner and founder of the Harvest Table, Catherine Clark offers three family favourites that taste great and boost your immunity too.
Winter curry pot
Ingredients
4 diced potatoes
4 diced or sliced carrots
2 diced onions
45ml olive oil
4tbsp Harvest Table bone broth
2tbsp curry powder
1tbsp Harvest Table turmeric latte
5 freshly chopped tomatoes
2tbsp tomato paste
15ml brown or coconut sugar
4 cubed chicken breasts
500ml water
Method
Heat the olive oil in a heavy-based pot, add the onion, Harvest Table turmeric latte, and curry powder to the oil. Fry this up until your onion starts to brown.
Add your chicken or butternut and sweet potatoes and lightly fry them with the onion or curry mix for 5 minutes.
Add the chopped tomatoes and tomato paste, add the sugar to the pot – stir in and combine the mixture well.
Add your potatoes and carrots to the pot along with the water and Harvest Table bone broth
Combine the ingredients and simmer until your vegetables are cooked through and the liquid is a thicker, saucier consistency – this will take approximately 10 minutes depending on the size of your diced vegetables.
Vegetable bake
Ingredients
4 cups of your favourite vegetables, evenly chopped
30ml olive oil
2tbsp of Harvest Table bone broth
2tbsp of Harvest Table mushroom powder
1tbsp mixed herbs
1tsp Himalayan salt
Method
Add chopped vegetables, olive oil, mixed herbs, and salt into a large bowl. Mix until the Olive Oil and Seasoning has coated your Vegetables properly
Sprinkle one spoon at a time, of Harvest Table Bone Broth and Mushroom powder over the vegetables, mixing it through after each spoon is added
Cover the base of your baking dish or tray with baking paper and pour your vegetables onto the tray. You must have one, even layer of vegetables to ensure evenly cooked vegetables and to avoid them becoming soggy
Bake at 180 degrees for approximately 40 minutes. Cooking time will depend on the size of your chopped vegetables. Check them with a fork to see if they are done, they should have a nice caramelized glaze, turning light brown on the edge of the vegetables.
Pear and chocolate pudding
Ingredients
125ml coconut sugar
125ml brown sugar
2 eggs
15ml butter
250ml milk
30ml caramel essence
15ml white vinegar
250ml milk
250ml flour
60ml Harvest Table collagen powder *
5ml bicarb
1ml salt
4 small thinly sliced pears, lightly poached or 1 small tin of pears sliced or diced
Sauce
60ml Harvest Table hot chocolate
90ml butter
75ml sugar
45ml water
Method
Add cream, sugar, eggs, and butter.
Mix in the milk, caramel essence, and vinegar.
Combine the flour, Harvest Table collagen powder, bicarb, and salt into the bowl.
Use a spatula to combine the wet and dry ingredients.
Pure the mixture into a round pie dish or 20cm x 20cm baking pan.
Now place the sliced pears evenly over the top of the mixture.
Bake at 180 degrees for 25 minutes.
To make the sauce: Mix the water, sugar, butter, and Harvest Table hot chocolate in a small saucepan and heat through until all ingredients are combined and dissolved.
Once the pudding is baked, poke holes in it with a fork and pour the chocolate sauce evenly over the top of the pudding.