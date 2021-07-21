3 ingredient recipes to try when you’re low on groceries

The shelves at the grocery store may not be well-stocked due to the looting of goods and protest action that overwhelmed KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last week. Nevertheless, we can make do and whip up some fine dishes with these easy and simple 3-ingredient recipes.

Easy 3 ingredient recipes to try: Fudgy Nutella brownie By @cookwith_harsha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Harsha Hirdyani (@cookwith_harsha) This quick and easy recipe will satisfy those chocolate cravings within minutes. Served hot, the centre is rich and fudgy and pairs best with fresh fruit and ice cream for a contrast of flavours. INGREDIENTS ⅓ cup Nutella

2 small eggs 2 tbs flour METHOD

Spoon Nutella into a bowl, add the eggs and whisk until smooth. Add the flour and fold into the Nutella until you have a smooth batter. Pour the batter into two mugs.

Bake each in the microwave on high for 1 minute, check if done. If not, cook for another 30 seconds on high. Serve hot with a dollop of whipped cream and your choice of fruits. Mac ‘n cheese

By @foodandecstasy View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejashree Wadhwani | Food Blog (@foodandecstasy) Mac ‘n cheese is everyone’s go-to comfort food. This recipe is super streamlined and uses only key ingredients, so it has all the familiar flavours from the dish. To spice things up, add your favourite hot sauce and seasonings for an extra kick. INGREDIENTS

200g Macaroni 700ml full fat milk 150g cheese (processed or cheddar)

Ground black pepper (optional) Salt (if required) METHOD

Cook the macaroni in the milk instead of water, until al dente. Add salt if your pasta doesn't contain salt. If it does, skip the salt. Once al dente, add the cheese. Six processed cheese cubes or eight slices will be about 150g. The sauce will come together once the cheese melts, giving that classic creamy texture. Season with ground black pepper. Garnish as per your preferences and serve.

Berry sorbetto By @balkan_cook_book View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milica Kolarov (@balkan_cook_book) A refreshingly delicious treat that’s perfect for cleansing the palate after a heavy meal. Use any frozen fruit you may have stored in the freezer, from bananas to pineapple, kiwis and more. Adjust the honey and lemon to your liking. Serve with thick yoghurt for an even richer treat.

INGREDIENTS 300g of frozen berries 1 tbs of honey

3 tbs lemon juice METHOD Blend all the ingredients with a bit of water.