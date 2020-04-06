3 Instagram recipes proving popular during lockdown

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

From smoothies to coffee, Instagram users have tried so many recipes promoted on the social network during the lockdown. And in case you missed them - or want some of these delicious recipes in one convenient place - below are one of the top three Instagram fan-favourites.

Blueberry and Banana Oatmeal Smoothie

Vegan and delicious breakfast or afternoon snack which uses only four ingredients.

Ingredients

1 banana

Half cup of frozen blueberries

2 tbsp of oats

1 cup of dairy milk

Method

Combine all ingredients in a food processor or blender.

Serve with some delicious toppings.

For extra sweetness add two dates.

Recipe by Into Trends.

Banana and chocolate muffins

These are super easy to make with just two steps and are made with flexible ingredients.

Ingredients

2 cups self-raising flour

¾ cup brown (or white) sugar

½ cup chopped chocolate (of any kind) or choc chips

2 ripe bananas, mashed

1 egg

½ cup oil or melted butter

¾ tsp baking soda

1 cup milk

Method

All ya gotta do is sieve the flour and mix with the sugar and chocolate in a bowl.

Then mix all the remaining ingredients together, pour into the flour bowl and mix gently until just combined. Spoon into a 12-hole muffin tin lined with paper cases (if you have, if not grease the pan).

Bake at 200 degrees Celsius for 12-15 minutes until golden like.

Recipe by Nadia Cooks.

Dalgona Coffee

Ingredient

2 tbsp instant coffee

2 tbsp hot water

1 tbsp sugar

400ml milk of your choice

Method

Mix all the coffee ingredients (except the milk) with the water.

Pour the milk in a glass or cup and top off with frothy coffee.

Recipe by Jerry Sam.