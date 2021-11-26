3 mouth-watering recipes to celebrate National Cake Day

Today is National Cake Day! The history of cake dates back to ancient times, and the first cakes are thought to have been made in Ancient Greece and Egypt. These first cakes were rather heavy and flat and were eaten at the end of a meal with nuts and honey. Nowadays, this type of cake has evolved into baklava, a traditional Greek dessert and a must-try for any fan of sweet stickiness.

In later years, the ancient Romans also created their own version of this sweet treat, which was rather creamy and rich. However, like in many cultures around the world, this cake was often reserved for the gods and was offered to them at their temples as a sign of respect, love, and reverence. Today cakes are everywhere – the centrepiece at weddings and birthdays, the star attraction at tea parties, and a religious symbol in many countries around the world during holidays and celebrations. Whether chocolate or carrot, cheesecake, or red velvet, pretty much everyone enjoys a slice of cake. In celebration of this day, three Capsicum Culinary Studio alumni – all of whom are making waves in the baking world – share below their favourite cake recipes that you can also bake at home.

Khashifah Ismail’s decadent chocolate cake Ingredients 250g soft margarine

1½ cups castor sugar 4 eggs 4 tsp baking powder

4 tbsp cocoa powder 2½ cups all-purpose flour 1 tsp vanilla essence

400g dark chocolate, chopped 400ml whipping cream 2 tbsp butter

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C and place a rack in the centre. Line two 20cm x 20cm square pans with baking paper. Place the margarine and sugar in a bowl, and using a hand-held beater with a paddle attachment, beat until light and fluffy. Add the eggs, one at a time, and continue to beat between each egg. Add the vanilla essence and mix until all ingredients are well combined.

In a large bowl, sieve together the flour, baking powder, and cocoa powder and mix well. Add the dry ingredients to the wet mixture, mixing in slowly until well combined and lump-free. Pour half the batter into each cake tin (I always weigh the batter to get the exact amount into each pan) and bake for 35 minutes. Insert a cake skewer into the middle, and if it comes out clean, the cakes are done. Leave to cool for 10-15 minutes, then remove from their tins. Next, make sugar syrup by heating half a cup sugar and half a cup of water until the sugar dissolves. When cool, use a pastry brush to apply the syrup to both cakes, as this will keep them moist and allow the chocolate ganache to stick to the cake more effectively.

For the chocolate ganache, heat the cream until just before it starts to boil, then remove from the heat and pour it over the broken-up chocolate stirring all the while, so the chocolate melts. Add the butter and mix well, so the ganache is shiny. Leave to cool overnight. To assemble: Cut the cakes in half, so you have four layers. Whip the ganache to a piping consistency, place into a piping bag and apply it until it covers the entire cake. Set in the fridge until firm, then slice, serve, and eat! Jaen-Mari Breytenbach’s carrot cake

Ingredients 400g cups flour 3 tsp baking powder

1½ tsp cinnamon ½ tsp salt 295ml vegetable oil

200g sugar 200g brown sugar 1tsp vanilla essence

4 eggs 300g carrots, peeled & grated (save the peels for garnish) 125g pecan nuts, chopped

65g raisins 65g pineapple, grated 65g zucchini, grated

Zest of 2 lemons 130g dried cranberries Cream cheese icing

113g salted butter, softened 226g cream cheese 1 tsp vanilla essence

¼ teaspoon salt 500g powdered sugar ½ cup lemon zest

Method Heat the oven to 180°C. Grease two 23cm round cake pans and line the bottom with baking paper, then grease the top of the paper. In a bowl, whisk the flour, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon until well blended. In a separate bowl, whisk the oil, both sugars, and vanilla essence. Whisk in the eggs, one at a time, until combined. Using a large rubber spatula, scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl, then add the dry ingredients in three parts, gently stirring until they disappear and the batter is smooth. Stir in the carrots, nuts, and raisins. Divide the batter evenly between the two prepared cake pans. Bake until the tops of the cake layers are springy when touched and when a toothpick inserted into the centre of the cake comes out clean (35 to 45 minutes). Cool cakes in pans for 15 minutes, then turn out onto cooling racks, peel off the parchment paper and cool completely.

Cream cheese icing Combine butter and cream cheese in the bowl of a stand mixer (or you can use an electric hand mixer) and beat until creamy, well-combined, and lump-free. Add vanilla essence and salt and stir well to combine. With the mixer on low, gradually add powdered sugar until completely combined. Use ice to completely cool the cake. Hendrik Pretorius’ chocolate cake with orange cream cheese chocolate frosting

Ingredients 6 eggs, separated 250g all-purpose flour

350g sugar 120ml vegetable oil 240ml hot water

50g cocoa powder 20ml baking powder Pinch of salt

1 tsp vanilla essence Sugar syrup 96ml water

100g sugar Orange chocolate cream cheese frosting 350g cream cheese

375g icing sugar 125g soft butter 2 tsp vanilla essence

2 tbsp orange juice. 50g cocoa powder Zest of 1 orange

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease two 16cm round cake pans and line the bottom with baking paper, then grease the top of the paper and the sides of the pans. Set aside. Sift together the flour, baking powder, and salt, then mix in the cocoa powder, add the hot water and allow to cool. In a separate bowl, combine the egg yolks, oil, sugar, vanilla, and cocoa mixture. Add this to the dry ingredients and mix until well combined. Whip egg whites till stiff and fold lightly into the batter.

Pour evenly into the two cake pans and bake for 20-25 minutes. Remove the cakes from the cake pans when they are completely cooled down. Trim the top part of the cakes with a serrated knife, so both cakes are flat on top. Use a pastry brush to brush about one-half of the sugar syrup* over the top of the cake. Spoon one-third of the frosting* on top of the cake, and with an offset spatula, spread it evenly to the edges. Place the other layer cake on top and repeat the process but using the remainder of the frosting. Garnish with Chantilly cream and orange slices. For the sugar syrup, combine the sugar and water in a saucepan over medium heat and stir until all the sugar is dissolved. Remove from the heat and cool completely.