Tuesday, October 4, 2022

3 new cocktail recipes to try this spring

Spring can only spring with a good cocktail in hand. Picture: Pexels/Ainis Jankauskas

Published 49m ago

Share

Spring can only spring with a good cocktail in hand. Now that winter is behind us, we can truly toast to what is current.

And the season brings us a host of fresh and colourful ingredients ideal for mixing.

As you say farewell to winter and hello to warmer days, clink a glass full of one of these best spring cocktail recipes.

Roku negroni. Picture: Supplied

Roku gin negroni

Note: Use a short glass

Ingredients

25ml Roku gin

25ml Campari

25ml sweet vermouth

5ml maraschino liqueur

1 orange

Method

Pour all ingredients into a cocktail, shake, fill with ice and stir for seconds

Strain into an ice-filled rocks glass and garnish with an orange twist

Enjoy these classic Roku Gin cocktails and take in the moments that the new season brings.

The Gimlet. Picture: Supplied

The Gimlet

Ingredients

70ml Wild Cucumber gin

50ml lime juice, freshly squeezed

50ml simple syrup

Lime wheel

Ice

Method

Add the gin, lime juice and simple syrup to a shaker with ice and shake until well-chilled. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass or a rocks glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with a lime wheel.

Serve and enjoy!

Special Laphroaig cocktail. Picture: Till Britze

Special Laphroaig cocktail

Ingredients

1 sugar cube

1 tsp water

1 dash bitters

70ml Laphroaig 10 Year Old

1 lemon twist

½ cup ice cubes (or as needed)

1 orange slice, for garnish; 1 maraschino cherry, for garnish.

Method

Muddle sugar cube, water, and bitters in an old-fashioned glass for 1 minute. Pour in whisky and stir for 1 minute. Squeeze the lemon twist over the glass and drop it in. Add the ice cubes and garnish with the orange slice and maraschino cherry. Serve with a swizzle stick and enjoy!

