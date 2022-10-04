3 new cocktail recipes to try this spring

Spring can only spring with a good cocktail in hand. Now that winter is behind us, we can truly toast to what is current.
And the season brings us a host of fresh and colourful ingredients ideal for mixing.
As you say farewell to winter and hello to warmer days, clink a glass full of one of these best spring cocktail recipes.
Roku gin negroni
Note: Use a short glass
Ingredients
25ml Roku gin
25ml Campari
25ml sweet vermouth
5ml maraschino liqueur
1 orange
Method
Pour all ingredients into a cocktail, shake, fill with ice and stir for seconds
Strain into an ice-filled rocks glass and garnish with an orange twist
Enjoy these classic Roku Gin cocktails and take in the moments that the new season brings.
The Gimlet
Ingredients
70ml Wild Cucumber gin
50ml lime juice, freshly squeezed
50ml simple syrup
Lime wheel
Ice
Method
Add the gin, lime juice and simple syrup to a shaker with ice and shake until well-chilled. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass or a rocks glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with a lime wheel.
Serve and enjoy!
Special Laphroaig cocktail
Ingredients
1 sugar cube
1 tsp water
1 dash bitters
70ml Laphroaig 10 Year Old
1 lemon twist
½ cup ice cubes (or as needed)
1 orange slice, for garnish; 1 maraschino cherry, for garnish.
Method
Muddle sugar cube, water, and bitters in an old-fashioned glass for 1 minute. Pour in whisky and stir for 1 minute. Squeeze the lemon twist over the glass and drop it in. Add the ice cubes and garnish with the orange slice and maraschino cherry. Serve with a swizzle stick and enjoy!