3 no-cook recipes to make during load shedding

South Africans are feeling the effects of load shedding. Those rushes to boil the kettle, fire up the oven, and buzz the blender can be just a little frantic, to say the least. Luckily, we are here to rescue you with delicious no-cook recipes you can make for your family during load shedding; no electricity is required. Watermelon-tomato gazpacho Serves: 4

Ingredients

For the gazpacho

2 cups chopped, seeded watermelon

2 cups chopped tomatoes

16 large basil leaves, finely chopped, plus 4 large leaves, for garnish

2 small cloves garlic, minced

1tsp fine sea salt

½ tsp freshly ground black pepper

For the topping (optional)

Flesh of 1 firm yet ripe avocado, chopped

½ cup finely chopped red onion

½ cup crumbled feta cheese

1tbsp garlic-flavoured olive oil

1tbsp good-quality balsamic vinegar

Method

For the gazpacho: Combine the watermelon, tomatoes, finely chopped basil, garlic, salt, and pepper in a blender; puree until smooth.

For the optional topping: Combine the avocado, red onion, feta, oil, and vinegar in a medium bowl, stirring gently so as not to mash the avocado.

Divide the gazpacho among individual bowls; tear the remaining 4 basil leaves, letting the pieces fall onto each portion, or divide even scoops of the topping, if using, at the centre of each portion. Serve right away.

Spicy lettuce lassi gazpacho

Serves: 4

Ingredients

For the topping

1 cup fresh mung bean sprouts

1 cup seeded, chopped cucumber

1 cup chopped tomatoes

1 cup finely chopped red onion

¼ tsp fine sea salt

¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper

2 tsp chopped cilantro (coriander)

For the gazpacho

½ head iceberg lettuce, rinsed well, then coarsely chopped

1½ cups cold water

Juice from 1½ lime

1½ piece peeled fresh ginger root, chopped

½ tsp ground cumin

1 serrano chilli pepper, seeded and chopped

2 tsp fine sea salt

¼ cup loosely packed chopped cilantro leaves

2 cups whole-milk or low-fat plain yogurt

Method

For the topping

Combine the sprouts, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, salt, pepper, and cilantro in a medium bowl; stir to incorporate. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

For the gazpacho

Combine the lettuce, water, lime juice, ginger, cumin, serrano, and salt in a blender. Puree until smooth, then transfer to a mixing bowl.

Stir in the cilantro and yogurt, leaving some of the latter unblended.

Divide the topping among individual bowls, mounding it so some will show above the surface of the gazpacho. Slowly pour/divide the gazpacho among the bowls. Drizzle with any remaining juices from the topping. Serve right away.

Recipes from Worldly Vegetarian.

Pecan pie

Ingredients

80g pecans

80g almonds

80g almond butter

20g sweetener of choice

10g chia seeds

10g vanilla whey

30ml milk of choice (maple syrup, golden syrup, stevia liquid, honey)

A sprinkling of cacao nibs

Method

Line tray with baking paper.

Blitz pecans, almonds until fine.

Add almond butter, sweetener, chia seeds, blend until combined.

Add milk until resembles a batter (add more if needed)

Transfer to a tray, press into place, and put in the freezer.

Leave to set for around 2 hours.