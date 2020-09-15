3 reasons why you shouldn't throw out your pasta water

Pasta is generally known as a simple dinner solution. But experts say we could be making it all wrong, and I’m not talking about just overcooking it, but draining the water down the kitchen sink and throwing away the "liquid gold”.

Can we use pasta water for something in the kitchen instead of throwing it out? It turns out that we can.

We spoke to the executive culinary artist at Granny Mouse Country House and Spa, Theo Mannie, who gave reasons why we shouldn’t throw out pasta water.

Use it as a seasoning for your pasta sauce

Yes, most definitely. This is one of our secrets when cooking a good pasta dish. The starchy flavour helps marry together the flavour of the sauce and the pasta. I would, however, not suggest doing so with cream-based dishes.