3 reasons why you shouldn't throw out your pasta water
Pasta is generally known as a simple dinner solution. But experts say we could be making it all wrong, and I’m not talking about just overcooking it, but draining the water down the kitchen sink and throwing away the "liquid gold”.
Can we use pasta water for something in the kitchen instead of throwing it out? It turns out that we can.
We spoke to the executive culinary artist at Granny Mouse Country House and Spa, Theo Mannie, who gave reasons why we shouldn’t throw out pasta water.
Use it as a seasoning for your pasta sauce
Yes, most definitely. This is one of our secrets when cooking a good pasta dish. The starchy flavour helps marry together the flavour of the sauce and the pasta. I would, however, not suggest doing so with cream-based dishes.
Use it as a base for soup
If you are making a vegan or vegetarian soup then, yes. Dissolve a stock cube the day before, or even longer. This will help enhance the flavour of your stock. I am a strong believer that for meat or fish-based soups, that stock made from that animal should be used. For example, beef for beef, chicken for chicken.
Use for making bread
Extra care has to be used for this one. Yes, there are some bread products such as pretzels that do benefit from the use of salty water. However, the starch levels in the water could make the bread more dense and hard. I would personally avoid it.