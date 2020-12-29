3 recipes for a New Year's Eve celebration at home

Although 2020 is coming to a close, it's more important than ever to continue being observant about Covid-19 safety practices like social distancing, wearing face masks, and limiting a person to person contact as much as possible. Individuals should limit their gatherings to include direct households only in order to lower the risk of Covid-19 spread. That means your New Year's Eve plans should include staying at home. But that doesn't mean your New Year's Eve plans have to be boring. There are so many fun and creative ways to mark the end of 2020 at home, and one of those is creating a delicious feast. Below are recipes that you can remake at home.

Stuffed cabbage rolls

Serves: 6-8

Ingredients

1 large cabbage

500g cubed butternut

1 large red onion, cut into chunks

1 green apple, cored and cut into chunks

10ml chopped garlic

15ml olive oil

Salt and pepper

250ml apple juice

30ml honey

15ml balsamic vinegar

375ml cooked quinoa

80ml dried cranberries

Tomato sauce

6-8 ripe tomatoes, roughly chopped

10ml chopped garlic

30ml tomato paste

10ml brown sugar

Method

Trim the cabbage, cutting around the core to remove the leaves easily.

Place in a large pot. Cover with water and bring to a boil.

Simmer until soft (about 10 minutes). Remove and drain.

Combine the butternut, onion, apple, garlic, olive oil, and seasoning in a deep roasting tray. Pour the apple juice, honey, and balsamic vinegar over.

Roast at 180°C for 30-40 minutes until the vegetables are soft. Remove and cool slightly.

Combine with quinoa and cranberries. Adjust the seasoning to taste. Separate the cabbage leaves. Remove the tough vein from the leaves.

Place a generous spoonful of filling at the base of the cabbage leaf and fold over the sides, then roll up to enclose the filling.

Repeat until all the filling is used.

Sauce: Put the tomatoes into a blender and puree. Transfer them to a pot and add the remaining ingredients. Bring to a simmer and cook for 10 minutes. Spoon half the sauce into an ovenproof dish. Lay the stuffed cabbage leaves on the

sauce. Pour over the remaining sauce. Cover the dish with foil and bake at 180°C for 30 minutes. Serve warm

Grape salad with candied pecans

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

Pecans

125ml chopped pecan nuts

10ml water

30ml brown sugar

10ml honey

For the salad

125ml sour cream

125g cream cheese

30-40ml honey

5ml vanilla essence

500ml seedless red grapes

500ml seedless white grapes

45ml pomegranate rubies

Method

Pecans: Combine all the ingredients and mix well. Line a baking tray with foil. Add the coated nuts.

Bake at 180°C for 10-15 minutes until nuts are toasted.

Remove and cool.

Salad: Combine the sour cream, cream cheese, honey, and vanilla essence and mix until smooth.

Add the grapes and mix until they are well coated with the dressing.

Spoon into a serving dish.

Scatter the pomegranates and the candied nuts over before serving.

Ice cream cake

Ingredients

For cake

150g Bourbon Biscuits

40 five star chocolate

1 and a half litre vanilla ice cream

200g choco chips

For butterscotch sauce

2 tbsp butter

3 tbsp powdered sugar

2 tbsp honey

2 drops of vinegar

125ml cream

Method

Take Bourbon biscuits and 5-star chocolate in a polythene cover and crush biscuits and chocolate so that they form small chunks.

Take vanilla ice cream in a bowl and mix Bourbon biscuits

and 5-star chocolate chunks in it.

Mix choco chips in the bowl.

Put the ice cream in a tin and refrigerate it for 2-3 hours.

Heat a pan and add butter.

Add sugar and honey to the pan, mix, and let it bubble.

Add vinegar and cream. Mix thoroughly.

Allow the sauce to cool down and then refrigerate it.

Serve the ice-cream by pouring the Butterscotch sauce over it.

